ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige’s Early ‘Spider-Man’ Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools

By Brian Davids
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f14tW_0fRtJVbs00

Twenty years ago, Sam Raimi first saw the makings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when a budding young executive producer by the name of Kevin Feige wanted to add superhero cameos to his first Spider-Man movie and subsequent trilogy.

Feige, who’s now the president of Marvel Studios, worked on Raimi’s landmark trilogy alongside Avi Arad, the head of Marvel Studios at the time. And according to Raimi, the two producers were both inspired by the seminal work of comic book writers Stan Lee and Steve Ditko decades earlier.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“It was Kevin who wanted to start bringing in guest appearances into the first three Spider-Man movies. I forgot if it was Wolverine he was trying to get into the movies or another character, but it was really Avi standing on the shoulders of Stan Lee and then Kevin standing on the shoulders of Avi that enabled this all to happen,” Raimi tells The Hollywood Reporter at the press junket for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Raimi is also looking back at December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home , which saw the celebrated return of his Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire.

“It was very emotionally moving. The way Tobey did that performance, it looked like he had lived kind of a hard life as Spider-Man. So it was really emotional and so well done, but it was also like spending an afternoon with old friends who I hadn’t seen in 15 years. It was beautiful,” Raimi says.

In that recent conversation with THR , Raimi also discusses the biggest advantage that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had compared to his last superhero movie, Spider-Man 3 , in 2007.

It’s been 15 years since you last made a superhero movie. What was the biggest adjustment for you on Multiverse ?

Well, the technology was much easier. It wasn’t really an adjustment I had to make. It’s just that we no longer had to lock off the camera as often or do scans of every set. There are now pipelines in place to make CGI characters. There are now great programs to help with the coloring and the shading. It was much more primitive 15 years ago, and therefore, much more difficult. I think the biggest change for me from 15 years ago is the great tool of telecommunications. Zoom really enabled me to communicate with crews of a massive size all at once. I could communicate with all my department heads on one telecommunication call. I could ask my storyboard artist to bring up that board we were working on to show the team what I was referring to. I could then have my production designer bring up an illustration blueprint of the set to show us exactly how much room we had to do this shot in. Then I could have my cinematographer bring up a piece of film to show us what the look of it was going to be like. And then I could have my editor show us the current cut all on one call. So these communication tools on a massive production like this were incredibly important and made the experience so much better.

When Kevin Feige worked on your Spider-Man films back in the day, was there any indication at the time that he was aiming to create an empire?

Yes, in retrospect. In the moment, his boss, Avi [Arad], was [trying to create an empire]. First of all, Avi had gotten behind Blade , X-Men , even these Spider-Man movies. He was the head of Marvel at the time, and Kevin was his assistant. [Arad] also went on to Iron Man . But it was Kevin who wanted to start bringing in guest appearances into the first three Spider-Man movies. I forgot if it was Wolverine he was trying to get into the movies or another character, but it was really Avi standing on the shoulders of Stan Lee and then Kevin standing on the shoulders of Avi that enabled this all to happen. It was generations of writers with intertwining stories that the Marvel universe told. Characters would have their own issues and comics, and in a Marvel team-up, they would get together. All of these interactions were pre-described by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko 50 years ago, and now we’re just following their formula. So yes, Kevin is brilliant, and I’ve never met anybody who runs a company just ensuring the integrity of the characters as their No. 1 job. It’s incredible. It’s a pleasure to work at that company because of that. He doesn’t really answer to the shareholder; he answers to the fan. And so it makes it a wonderful place to work.

Last December, your Spider-Man appeared in a new context [ Spider-Man: No Way Home ]. Was it bizarre for you to see Tobey in a different world? Was it surreal in a lot of ways?

It was very emotionally moving. I probably felt like the audience felt: “Oh, there’s my old friend, the old hero, who I haven’t seen in 15 years. He’s back.” And the way Tobey did that performance, it looked like he had lived kind of a hard life as Spider-Man. So it was really emotional and so well done, but it was also like spending an afternoon with old friends who I hadn’t seen in 15 years. It was beautiful.

Besides Mr. Bruce Campbell, did you tuck any Sam Raimi-verse Easter eggs inside the film?

I can’t swear to you that Bruce Campbell is in the film because I’m not allowed to, but there’s no Sam Raimi Easter eggs. My job this time was really to recognize where the continuing Marvel universe had been, understand the characters of Wanda and Doctor Strange and what was relevant to them as we last saw them, and bring that forward to a new tale where they meet each other for the first time, so the fans have a great experience with characters where they should really be, and also open up the door to the multiverse for future stories to take place.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Sick of Defending ‘Spider-Man’ Spell

Benedict Cumberbatch has heard your criticisms about Doctor Strange’s actions in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he’d like to defend his character once and for all. In December’s smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts caught a lot of flak for defying Wong (Benedict Wong) and jumping at the chance to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) cast a spell that would make people forget that Parker was ever Spider-Man. Unfortunately, the spell quickly went awry as it opened up the Multiverse to various villains (and heroes) from Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s past Spider-Man films.More from...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Avi Arad
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Steve Ditko
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Benedict Wong Defends His Multiverse Of Madness Co-Star, Who's Been Dealing With Criticism Over Her Queer Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment world, with over a decade of experience and fan excitement behind each new project. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies is Doctor Strange 2, which is finally arriving this week (read some reviews here!) And actor Benedict Wong recently defended his Multiverse of Madnes co-star, whos’s been dealing with criticism over her queer character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Man
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars’ Icon James Earl Jones Only Made $7,000 to Voice Darth Vader in ‘A New Hope’

James Earl Jones was paid only $7,000 to voice Darth Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope — but the actor says for him at the time, it was a huge score. To celebrate Star Wars Day, The Hollywood Reporter looked back at some interviews Jones gave through the years, in which he talked about voicing the legendary sci-fi villain.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Drops Intense New Trailer Featuring Darth Vader for Star Wars Day'Star Wars' and Stoney Clover Lane's Collab Is Ready for Your Next Galactic Starcruiser AdventureThe Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify's Phone Cases, MagSafe...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ San Diego Premiere Spectacle, Including Tom Cruise’s Helicopter Arrival

In typical Tom Cruise fashion, Top Gun: Maverick did not premiere with any old red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard. Instead, ahead of the film’s debut at Cannes in just a few short weeks, Paramount unveiled the action film on Wednesday with a San Diego takeover of retired aircraft carrier USS Midway — and a true action-star entrance. While his castmates took a more grounded approach, Cruise, a licensed pilot, arrived via helicopter, landing on the edge of the vessel and strutting to the entrance of the red carpet to the cheers of fans, joking that an Uber entrance was just too...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Marvel Confirms Identity of New Egyptian Superhero

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Moon Knight season finale, "Gods and Monsters." Meet the newest superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After shooting and killing mercenary Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) in the long-lost tomb of Ammit, the zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) summons the crocodile goddess (voice of Saba Mubarak) to unleash her lethal judgment on Cairo — and then the world. To save Marc and stop Ammit, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) breaks the ushabti imprisoning the moon god Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham), agreeing to become the (temporary) Avatar of the hippo goddess Taweret (Antonia Salib).
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Schrader to Receive Venice Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Honor

Paul Schrader, director of American Gigolo, Cat People, First Reformed and The Card Counter and the screenwriter of Martin Scorsese’s classics Raging Bull and Taxi Driver, will be honored with this year’s Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. Schrader’s work is inextricably linked with the New Hollywood revolution in American cinema in the 1960s and 1970s. After starting as a film critic, Schrader made his name as a screenwriter, penning scripts for directors such as Sidney Pollack (The Yakuza) and Brian De Palma (Obsession). But he is best-known for his four collaborations with Martin Scorsese, starting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Florida Taxpayers Sue Gov. Ron DeSantis for Eliminating Disney’s Special District

Taxpayers of a county adjacent to Disney’s theme park area have joined the battle of Reedy Creek, claiming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated their rights when he signed a law dissolving the special tax district. In a complaint seeking to block the law filed Tuesday in Florida federal court, residents who live near Disney World argue they and other taxpayers will be burdened with at least $1 billion in Disney’s bond debt if the state follows through with its plan to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. “It is without question that Defendant Governor DeSantis intended to punish Disney for...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Guy Pearce, Te Kohe Tuhaka to Star in Lee Tamahori Actioner ‘The Convert’

Guy Pearce (The Hurt Locker, Memento) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (The Dead Lands, Love and Monsters) have signed on to star in The Convert, a period action epic set in 19th century New Zealand from Die Another Day and Once Were Warriors director Lee Tamahori. The feature, which begins principal photography around the North Island of New Zealand in September, is being sold worldwide by Mister Smith Entertainment, which will introduce the project to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market later this month.More from The Hollywood ReporterChopard Redesigns Palme d'Or to Honor Cannes Film Festival's 75th AnniversaryMichelle Pfeiffer to Lead 'Wild...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett to Star in Drag Queen Revenge Thriller ‘Femme’

1917 star George MacKay and Candyman actor Nathan Stewart-Jarrett have signed on to star in Femme, a London-set revenge thriller that Anton will produce and sell internationally. Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping will direct Femme based on their 2021 BAFTA-nominated short film of the same name. Stewart-Jarrett plays Jules, whose life and career as a drag queen is destroyed after a humiliating homophobic attack. When he spots one of his attackers, the deeply-closeted Preston (MacKay), in a gay sauna, he begins to plot his revenge. Realizing Preston doesn’t recognize him in his boy form, Jules begins to insinuate himself...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ for ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig and ‘La La Land,’ ‘Drive’ Producers

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, currently seen playing Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, is set to star in Wild Four O’Clocks, the directorial debut of in-demand screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Emmy Award-winner Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy