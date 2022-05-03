ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top 10: ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Takes No. 1 Spot After Series Finale Launch

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The fourth and final season of “ Ozark ” is Netflix ’s No. 1 English-language TV series, according to the streamer’s newly released Top 10 rankings.

Part 2 of Season 4 dropped on April 29, following the January debut of Part 1. Available in its entirety for only three days of the April 25-May 1 viewing window, “Ozark” Season 4 was viewed for 78.4 million hours.

Selling Sunset ” Season 5 clinched the No. 2 spot for April 25-May 1, its first full week of availability since its April 22 premiere. The season garnered 34.3 million hours viewed, following 28.4 million the week before. “Anatomy of a Scandal” came in third with 30.2 million after topping the previous week’s chart, ending the reign of “Bridgerton” Season 2, which came in fourth in the newest viewing window with 29.7 million.

Other English-language TV series on the chart are “Heartstopper” Season 1 (23.9 million), “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” (20.9 million), “Grace and Frankie” Season 7 (15.5 million), “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 1 (13.1 million), “Bridgerton” Season 1 (12.1 million) and “The Creature Cases” Season 1 (11.8 million).

“The Marked Heart” Season 1 had its second week as the No. 1 watched non-English language series with 85.3 million hours viewed. After debuting in the No. 6 position, limited series “Hold Tight” jumped to second place with 25.1 million during its first full week of availability.

The No. 1 English-language movie was “365 Days: This Day” with 78 million followed by “Silverton Siege” with 20.3 million, and non-English language films were led by “Gangubai Kathiawadi” (13.8 million) and “Honeymoon with My Mother” (10.6 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for April 25-May 1 below, starting with English-language TV series, followed by non-English language shows, then English-language movies and concluding with non-English language films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKL4o_0fRtJNnI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLrri_0fRtJNnI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259DXi_0fRtJNnI00

