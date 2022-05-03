ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin Rules Out Changing Filibuster to Protect Roe vs. Wade

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfgB2_0fRtJEql00

Click here to read the full article.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reiterated his support for the Senate filibuster on Tuesday amid calls from many Democrats including President Biden for Congress to codify abortion rights should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade , as it appears likely to do .

“The filibuster is the only protection we have in democracy,” Manchin reportedly said, once again — alongside Sen. Kysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — opting to preserve the filibuster at the expense of Democrats enacting their agenda.

Although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has indicated he will soon schedule a vote to codify the Supreme Court ruling, a similar bill only received 46 votes in February, well short of the 60 needed to overcome the filibuster. Manchin was the sole Democrat to vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act.

In 2018, Manchin was also the only member of his party to vote to confirm then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who, according to a draft majority opinion reported on by Politico , is voting to roll back abortion rights.

That Manchin has often been a roadblock to Democratic goals like taxing the wealthy and addressing global warming is well-known. The West Virginia senator even jokes to his Republican colleagues about switching parties. It should also come as no surprise that he is buddies with billionaire Trump donor Nelson Peltz, who said last fall that he calls Manchin regularly to cheer on his efforts.

“I call him every week and say, ‘Joe, you’re doing great. Stay tough. Stay tough, buddy.’ He’s phenomenal,” Peltz said.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 17

Carolyn Slack
17h ago

No surprise - during his previous campaign he bowed support and pose for pictures with BOTH the Right to Lifers and Planned Parenthood - when playing both sides of the fence - eventually you hit a post! After this election, he will. pull a "Jim Justice" and switch parties - the practice of allowing candidates to be elected by the Democratic Party only to shift the balance of power to the Republican Party should be considered an impeachable offense!

Reply
2
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are So Explosive They Will ‘Blow the Roof Off the House,’ Rep. Jamie Raskin Says

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee’s upcoming public hearings will “tell a story that will blow the roof off the House,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) predicted Thursday at a Georgetown University event, according to NBC News. Raskin, who serves on the committee, said hearings are expected in June, with a comprehensive report about the committee’s findings to be released by late summer or early fall. The timing and content of the report could aid Democrats in the run-up to the midterm elections. “No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying...
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Against Deaf and Blind Woman Seeking Damages for Disability Discrimination; Dissenting Breyer Says Ruling Leaves Victims ‘No Remedy at All’

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Jane Cummings, a deaf and blind woman, is not entitled to damages for emotional distress based on being denied an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter by her physical therapy practice. In the case, Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Nelson Peltz
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Halsey
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Filibuster#Senate#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Politico#Democratic#Republican
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy