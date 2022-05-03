Viola Davis in Talks to Star as Amanda Waller in ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series at HBO Max

Click here to read the full article.

Viola Davis is eyeing a return to the role of Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series currently in the works at HBO Max , Variety has learned from sources.

Exact plot details are mostly under wraps at this point, but sources say the show will build off of Waller’s appearance at the end of the “ Suicide Squad ” spinoff series “ Peacemaker .”

SPOILER ALERT : In the Season 1 finale of “Peacemaker,” Waller’s daughter and spy Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) outs her mother publicly for her work with Task Force X, a.k.a the Suicide Squad. Davis made brief cameo appearances in the first and last episodes of the show.

Davis would executive produce the series in addition to starring. Christal Henry would write and executive produce. Henry’s past credits include the hit HBO limited series “Watchmen,” on which she wrote the episode “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own.” James Gunn would executive produce along with Peter Safran. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Reps for Davis, HBO Max and WBTV declined to comment. Reps for Henry did not immediately respond to Variety ‘s request for comment.

This would be the latest TV starring role for Davis, who is one of the most acclaimed actresses of modern times. She won widespread praise and an Emmy Award (out of four nominations) for her starring role in the ABC drama series “How to Get Away With Murder.” She also picked up an Emmy nod for best guest actress in a drama series when she guest starred on “Scandal” in crossover episode.

She currently stars in the Showtime limited series “The First Lady” as Michelle Obama. Davis is also a four-time Oscar nominee, winning the award for best supporting actress in 2017 for “Fences.” She was previously nominated for her work in the films “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Help,” and “Doubt.”

Davis is repped by CAA, Lasher Group, Licther Grossman, and Wolf-Kasteler PR. Henry is repped by UTA and attorney Robert Szymanski.

In addition to her appearances on “Peacemaker,” Davis has played Waller in both of the “Suicide Squad” films. It comes as little surprise that Warner Bros. is looking to do another spinoff series besides “Peacemaker,” given the success of the 2021 film and the series.

The film received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics in addition to grossing over $167 million worldwide. It was released on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. Though HBO Max does not provide viewership numbers, they claimed the film had the second-most viewed opening weekend of any film that launched simultaneously on the platform.

“Peacemaker,” meanwhile, debuted in January 2022 with an eight-episode first season. The show, which stars John Cena in the title role, also got strong praise upon its release. “Suicide Squad” writer and director Gunn returned to write and direct on the series as well. It was renewed for a second season in February.

Warner Bros. has been working for some time now to build out TV projects that tie into the DC film universe as well as other properties. To that end, a spinoff of “The Batman” starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin is on the way, while there are also prequel shows that tie into both the “Dune” franchise and the “IT” horror films in the works.