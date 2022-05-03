ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Viola Davis in Talks to Star as Amanda Waller in ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series at HBO Max

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1HAk_0fRtJ46k00

Click here to read the full article.

Viola Davis is eyeing a return to the role of Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series currently in the works at HBO Max , Variety has learned from sources.

Exact plot details are mostly under wraps at this point, but sources say the show will build off of Waller’s appearance at the end of the “ Suicide Squad ” spinoff series “ Peacemaker .”

SPOILER ALERT : In the Season 1 finale of “Peacemaker,” Waller’s daughter and spy Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) outs her mother publicly for her work with Task Force X, a.k.a the Suicide Squad. Davis made brief cameo appearances in the first and last episodes of the show.

Davis would executive produce the series in addition to starring. Christal Henry would write and executive produce. Henry’s past credits include the hit HBO limited series “Watchmen,” on which she wrote the episode “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own.” James Gunn would executive produce along with Peter Safran. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Reps for Davis, HBO Max and WBTV declined to comment. Reps for Henry did not immediately respond to Variety ‘s request for comment.

This would be the latest TV starring role for Davis, who is one of the most acclaimed actresses of modern times. She won widespread praise and an Emmy Award (out of four nominations) for her starring role in the ABC drama series “How to Get Away With Murder.” She also picked up an Emmy nod for best guest actress in a drama series when she guest starred on “Scandal” in crossover episode.

She currently stars in the Showtime limited series “The First Lady” as Michelle Obama. Davis is also a four-time Oscar nominee, winning the award for best supporting actress in 2017 for “Fences.” She was previously nominated for her work in the films “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Help,” and “Doubt.”

Davis is repped by CAA, Lasher Group, Licther Grossman, and Wolf-Kasteler PR. Henry is repped by UTA and attorney Robert Szymanski.

In addition to her appearances on “Peacemaker,” Davis has played Waller in both of the “Suicide Squad” films. It comes as little surprise that Warner Bros. is looking to do another spinoff series besides “Peacemaker,” given the success of the 2021 film and the series.

The film received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics in addition to grossing over $167 million worldwide. It was released on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. Though HBO Max does not provide viewership numbers, they claimed the film had the second-most viewed opening weekend of any film that launched simultaneously on the platform.

“Peacemaker,” meanwhile, debuted in January 2022 with an eight-episode first season. The show, which stars John Cena in the title role, also got strong praise upon its release. “Suicide Squad” writer and director Gunn returned to write and direct on the series as well. It was renewed for a second season in February.

Warner Bros. has been working for some time now to build out TV projects that tie into the DC film universe as well as other properties. To that end, a spinoff of “The Batman” starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin is on the way, while there are also prequel shows that tie into both the “Dune” franchise and the “IT” horror films in the works.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

William Fichtner Cast in Milo Ventigmilia ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

Click here to read the full article. William Fichtner has been cast in the ABC upcoming drama pilot “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventigmilia. The pilot follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a professional collision course. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma is closing in on the criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand. Fichtner is set to star as Leo, a steel worker turned con-man. Leo, who learned the fine art of misdirection a long time ago, is a master of the sleight...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Queen Latifah Only Cares About What’s Next: ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3, Two Netflix Films and Empowering Women

Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah has thrived in the entertainment business — from music to movies and television into the beauty industry and beyond — for more than 30 years. But the Grammy and Emmy winner and Oscar nominee doesn’t take time to reflect on her successes. “I’m always looking forward to the next thing,” Latifah says. “I don’t really rest on my laurels. I rarely stop to say, ‘Oh, damn, you did this; you were the first to get that.’ I only realize that when people introduce me for something. And I’m like, ‘Gosh, how long...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Justified’ Revival at FX Adds Eight to Cast, Including Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, and Marin Ireland

Click here to read the full article. The “Justified” revival at FX is filling out its main cast with the addition of eight new actors. Along with returning star Timothy Olyphant, the series will also star: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard,” “When They See Us”), Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos,” “The Sandman”), Adelaide Clemens (“The Great Gatsby,” “Rectify”), Vondie Curtis Hall (“Harriet,” “The Night House”), Marin Ireland (“Y: The Last Man,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Norbert Leo Butz (“Bloodline,” “Fosse/Verdon”), Victor Williams (“The Good Lord Bird,” “The King of Queens”), and Vivian Olyphant. Olyphant will once again play the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
Person
James Gunn
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Peter Safran
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Johan Renck
Deadline

Allison Janney Joins Kristen Wiig In ‘Mrs. American Pie’ Apple Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Dern also is eyeing a “key role” in the series. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Written by Sylvia and directed Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s and follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig)...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#The Suicide Squad#Wbtv#Abc
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

43 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Click here to read the full article. Seventy-four years of the Met Gala have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. Think: Rihanna in that yellow Guo Pei dress with its endless fur-lined train back in 2015 and Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes in 2019. Some Met Gala looks, however, haven’t quite stuck in the cultural lexicon. Take for instance, Chloë Sevigny’s casual brown jacket paired with a beige midi skirt for the “In Style: Celebrating 50 Years of the Costume Institute” exhibit in 1998. Granted, Sevigny sported this look in the earlier days of the Met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hypebeast.com

'Harley Quinn' Animated Spinoff Series in the Works at HBO Max

Noonan’s, a Harley Quinn animated spinoff series, has received a straight-to-series order at HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 10-episode adult comedy series, which is helmed by Dean Lorey, will center on Kite Man and Golden Glider, two criminals who purchase Gotham’s grungiest dive bar, Noonan’s. Matt Oberg will voice act in the starring role of Kite Man.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy