ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux Early Favorites for Defensive Rookie of the Year

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwFYK_0fRtIuaY00

Pass rushers lead a crowded field of first-round defenders vying for rookie honors.

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, it’s time to lock in some early futures value for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Here are the current odds:

Twenty-nine of the last 32 DROY were drafted in the first round. In the 2022 draft, the first five picks were all defensive players and 16 of the 32 first-rounders line up on that side of the ball. The stage is set for a battle for DROY honors.

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Hutchinson is the current favorite at +450, though it’s crowded at the top. Hutchinson landed with the Detroit Lions, who had a spectacular draft, and it’s easy to see him headlining Dan Campbell’s defense. For much of the pre-draft season, the 6’7’’ Hutchinson was considered the favorite, and now the Michigan star edge rusher gets to stay home. It’s a recipe for success.

At +500 Kayvon Thibodeaux is also an attractive bet. Thibodeaux joins a Giants team for which he has an opportunity to make an immediate impression. Taken fifth overall, the Oregon pass-rusher has just the kind of raw talent–and personality–that could take the New York market by storm.

Travon Walker (+600), though taken first overall, will likely have less opportunity to make a big impression in his rookie season. Let’s face it – sacks stand out as an impressive stat. His Swiss-army-knife skills may actually work against him. Walker may prove to be the best pick for the Jaguars, but flashy is what wins awards.

Devin Lloyd (+800) is the best all-around linebacker in the class, and will have an opportunity with this new-look Jaguars. Seven of the last 16 winners of the DROY were linebackers.

Derek Stingley Jr. (+1000), who only allowed a 41.4% completion rate in his college career, and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (+1000), who did not allow a single touchdown in his three years at Cincinnati, are also in good situations to start the season.

The Pick:
First choice: Aidan Hutchinson +450
Second choice: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner +1000.

How can you not bet on a guy in the New York market named “Sauce?”

More betting & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Listed as Destination for Four-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Wide Receiver

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Giants#Jets#Jaguars#Texans#Si Sportsbook Hutchinson#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

High-profile transfer portal WR Jordan Addison has been training with Bryce Young

Nick Saban is known for winning on the recruiting trail, annually landing commitments from some of the top high school prospects from around the country. Ever since the NCAA transfer portal was opened up, he has been just as dominant on that front, as well. With five players joining the team in 2022 via the transfer portal, there’s a chance a sixth might be right around the corner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
12up

Robert Griffin III would love to join the Bears

While it may have seemed like Robert Griffin III was retired, it seems like he's not ready to hang up his cleats for good just yet. This week, RGIII came out and said that he'd like to suit up for the Chicago Bears. This would be something to see, as...
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy