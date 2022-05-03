ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Griffin III believes Bears would be great landing spot for his potential NFL return

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
For the first time in awhile, the Chicago Bears don’t have uncertainty at the quarterback position. Justin Fields is entering his second season as the unquestioned starter, where the expectation is he’ll make a big jump in his development.

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III, who hasn’t played since with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, participated in the “Run Rich Run” event — hosted by Rich Eisen — where he ran an impressive 4.48 40-yard dash.

Griffin, 32, appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, where he discussed a desire for a potential return to the NFL. He named three ideal landing spots — including the Bears, where he’d like to work with Fields.

“I’ve been reached out to from a plethora of teams,” Griffin said, via Audacy. “Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons being there with (Marcus) Mariota and (Desmond) Ridder would be a great situation for me. Going to Chicago with Justin FIelds to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would also be a great situation.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing (at ESPN), but if an opportunity did arise, I do know that they understand that I still have that desire to play and I would go do it.”

The Bears have had some shake-up at the backup quarterback position this offseason, where Andy Dalton exited in free agency and Nick Foles was released Monday. Chicago signed Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal to serve as Fields’ backup, and they have Ryan Willis as the third-string QB.

While having someone like Griffin in the quarterback room would certainly help Fields, it doesn’t seem like it’s in the cards with Siemian in place as QB2.

