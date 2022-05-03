Man Who Stole On Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Struggle Rapper Provoked Him

A few days ago a video surfaced of a club goer living the dream and punching Tekashi 6ix9ine at a club in Miami. Although it didn’t land square on the famous snitch’s face, it did make enough contact to remind Tekashi he’s still loathed out in the streets.



Recently TMZ was able to catch up with the man who touched Tekashin and not only does he have no regrets (why should he?) but he stated what we all felt: Tekashi deserved it. Interestingly enough though it seems like Tekashi actually provoked the punch from the man who goes by ItzMrBHN on social media as he says Tekashi and his new crew tried to bully ItzMrBHN and his peoples at Pilo’s Tacos Tequila Garden. How you ask? Well…

He claims Tekashi was filming him and a group of friends last week, calling them the “n-word” and saying “p***y” while recording them … which was evident in videos Tekashi himself posted on his IG stories.

Once again Tekashi snitches on himself.

After Tekashi was touched by BHN, the ostracized artist tried to absolve himself saying there was no prior dispute with his attacker, but now it seems like Tekashi basically did it to himself by trying to punk the wrong one.

ItzMrBHN says he would’ve let things be, but when Tekashi and his crew were exiting the spot, Tekashi’s security was pushing him out the way and stomping on his kicks which is when he decided to let one go. Even though Tekashi’s bodyguard absorbed most of it, he was able to graze Snitch9ine enough to at least bruise whatever he has left of his ego.

We wonder if this incident will have Tekashi rethinking how he goes about living his “best life” post-snitching. Eh, probably not.