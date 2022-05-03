ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Caribbean Kitchen and Rum Bar, Wylie and Rum, Opening Summer 2022

By Caleb J. Spivak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWylie and Rum, a Caribbean kitchen and rum bar serving island-inspired dishes, will open this summer in Reynoldstown. The new concept from operators Tony Lewis, David Lewis, and Jose Lopez, will offer an “easy-going vibe which is both colorful and comfortable,” Tony Lewis told What Now Atlanta....

