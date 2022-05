COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri will celebrate the accomplishments of 5,828 students during commencement ceremonies from May 13 to 15. The university will also honor Amy B. Heimberger and John Rogers with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Heimberger is a world-renowned neurosurgeon and will be honored by the MU School of Medicine, while Rogers, a biomedical engineer, will be honored by the College of Engineering.

