Cell video shows St. Charles deputy shoving, punching Black woman during arrest

A video is circulating on social media showing a white St.

Charles Parish Sheriff’s deputy shoving a Black woman into the side of a trailer, and then punching her in the face. The department alleges 30-year-old MaryLee Breon Robinson was resisting arrest, but the video has prompted accusations of police brutality.

Nola.com reports St. Charles Sheriff officials are conducting an investigation into the incident involving Deputy Henry Sill. That report contains body camera footage showing the deputy approaching the scene to arrest Robinson’s brother Keith on a felony probation warrant. Keith Robinson flees, is pursued, and then detained.

The incident involving MaryLee is caught on body camera footage, where she appears to shout at deputies as her brother is put into a Sheriff’s SUV, and is then pursued, pushed into the building, and struck while the deputy attempts to handcuff her.

MaryLee Robinson faces several charges related to the incident, including resisting an officer with force.