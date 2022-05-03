ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Marcus Samuelsson's Unique Connection To The Met Gala

By Justina Huddleston
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of Marcus Salmuelsson most likely know him because of his cooking career. Not only is Samuelsson the chef at his succesful Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem, but he's also a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and has appeared on shows like "Chopped," "Iron Chef," and more. What fans may not...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Cooks Meal Anne Burrell And Rachael Ray Always Laugh About - Exclusive

If you thought you were a terrible cook, hold steady becasue Anne Burrell has some stories for you. The Food Network star has endured 24 seasons of "Worst Cooks in America," which is currently featuring beloved '90s sitcom celebrities. The premise of the show is to gather the "worst cooks" in the country and have them battle it out for the best — or worst — dish. The series has garnered loyal fans throughout the years, all of which have seen the most vulgar of dishes, in which many of them Burrell herself had to taste test.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Martha Stewart Threw A Cinco De Mayo Party And Instagram Is Loving It

Leave it to the supreme goddess of party planning to class up any holiday. Martha Stewart took to Instagram to fill fans in on the "really lovely" Cinco de Mayo festivities held at her farm, likely the historic 153-acre property she owns in Bedford, New York. She put on the event with the help of Baccarat, known for jewelry and crystal pieces, as well as Casa Dragones, a tequila company. Of course, Martha.com (Stewart's online store) provided much of the other decor items.
BEDFORD, NY
Mashed

Duff Goldman Reveals His Go-To Guilty Pleasure Food - Exclusive

Duff Goldman is known for creating the most incredible desserts. The size, color, and creativity are truly unmatched for many of the creations coming out of his bakery, Charm City Cakes. Goldman also serves as a judge on a number of Food Network shows, including "Holiday Baking Championship" and "Spring Baking Championship." Not to mention, there's the long run of his hit show, "Ace of Cakes."
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Kitchen Item Rachael Ray Can't Live Without - Exclusive

When it came to designing "Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home," the TV star also had to have her dream kitchen, of course. However, the process of creating the perfect spot for cooking wasn't exactly as enjoyable as she had hoped. "That was a tragedy for this build," the iconic cook admitted during an exclusive interview with Mashed's sister site The List. "I thought I chose the perfect kitchen and tried to communicate that to the team, because I could not be onsite because of a pandemic."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Simmons
Person
Marcus Samuelsson
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Cooking#Harlem#The New York Times#Food Network#American
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Why Instagram Is Cracking Up At Ree Drummond's Latest Picture With Ladd

When it comes to cleanliness, you can't go wrong with ... a cowboy. At least that's what Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is advising her fans and followers in a recent Instagram post that said fans and followers appear to be eating up with a spoon. On May 3, 2022, Drummond shared a photo of herself being hugged from behind by one very (er, how shall we put this?) "rugged-looking" Ladd Drummond, her husband of over two decades. And by "rugged-looking," we're referring to the fact that Ladd is wearing rumpled denim and a cowboy hat covered with various stains that might or might not be "either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit," as Ms. Drummond suggested. "That is not a dark mustache over his lip," she clarifies for her fans and followers. "It was all over his shirt too."
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Celebrity Chef Restaurants That Failed

Owning a restaurant might seem like a fun, dare we say glamorous job. But make no mistake — it's no easy business. According to a study by Ohio State University, more than 60% of independently operated restaurants will fail within the first three years. And if you think celebrity chefs are immune to such outcomes, think again. The truth is that despite their famous names and impressive resumes, many celebrity chefs have seen their own restaurants come and go.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is The Biggest Mistake On Chopped, According To Geoffrey Zakarian

Given the wild ingredients that "Chopped" contestants have to incorporate, it may seem like the judges wouldn't notice if a chef went a bit lighter with salt and other seasonings. However, the reason salt is such a critical addition to any dish is the role it serves. As Fine Cooking explains, salt is essentially a flavor enhancer and will amplify all the other flavors you've cultivated in your dish. It can also balance out issues with particular ingredients, taming the flavor notes in a dish that may be erring on the side of overly bitter or sweet. And, if you use kosher salt like "Chopped" judge Geoffrey Zakarian recommends, it often impacts the texture of your dish as well, adding a bit of crunch, per The Spruce Eats.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Worst Brand Of Canned Tomatoes, According To 23% Of People

There's a reason that canned tomatoes are such a staple in the average American's pantry: They're incredibly versatile and serve a lot of different uses, especially when you're in a pinch. You can use them to make pizza or spaghetti sauce; mix them into a stew, chili, or soup; whip up homemade salsa or ketchup; or add on top of pasta or meat for extra flavor (via The Kitchn). Plus, Food Network reports that canned tomatoes are just as good for you as the fresh stuff.
PIZZA
Mashed

Ree Drummond Shared A Sweet Farewell To Her Nephew On Her Cooking Show

The Pioneer Woman is showing her love for family and it's all thanks to her nephew, Stu. Food Network star Ree Drummond expressed thanks to her nephew via Instagram on his last day at work on her beloved cooking show. "We knew this day would come," she said, referring to him as, "My sweet Stu!!" He had visited the in the past and helped The Pioneer Woman's husband on the ranch, per Drummond's Facebook post.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How Häagen-Dazs Manages To Compete Against Dairy-Free Brands - Exclusive

Warmer weather inevitably means colder treats. With summer coming up quickly, ice cream brands are working hard to launch new flavors that dessert lovers can enjoy when the sun's out. You may have noticed dairy-free options on the rise lately, with fruity new sorbets and coconut or oat milk flavors gaining popularity. Yet, Häagen-Dazs is one of those original ice cream brands that never fails, even as more and more dairy-free options come to market and provide steep competition.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

7-Eleven Is Bringing A Fan-Favorite Fall Flavor Back Early

Whether you need something to kick start your morning or an afternoon pick-me-up, coffee is always a good idea. As Moving Beans notes, there are so many things to love about this popular beverage, from the smell and the taste to its energizing and mood-boosting qualities. And let's not forget about the social opportunities it provides. Drinking coffee at a cafe is the best excuse to meet up with friends and catch up for hours on end.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How Bobby Flay Feels About The Gas Vs. Charcoal Grilling Debate

While he might have first met a grill many years ago, Bobby Flay has never given up his expertise or passion for making people feel comforted with his grilled dishes. In fact, the popular Food Network star is back for Season 3 of "BBQ Brawl." After winning Season 2, the pressure is on to earn another victory. Since the culinary competition showcases all types of cooking over a flame, it pulls into question Flay's preferred grilling method. After all, the debate over gas versus charcoal grilling is often a heated one.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy