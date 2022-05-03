ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/3/22

By KVCR
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Riverside County, there were 568 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 5

Related
People

COVID Cases Jumped 139% Following Coachella Music Festival in Riverside, California

COVID-19 cases have jumped up 139% in the last two weeks in Riverside County, California, after hosting the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for two weekends. Riverside County, which is home to Indio, the location of the annual festival, has seen cases increase by 139% in the last 14 days for an average of 202 new cases a day, according to data compiled by The New York Times.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Health Director warns of new COVID variants emerging faster and spreading

Some health experts are worried that a new wave of COVID-19 worries could be coming to California, as infections in Los Angeles County have jumped by about 200% over the past month. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday the emergence of variants is becoming more frequent, with new COVID mutations being detected around the world. "Within weeks of one variant of concern dominating, there are reports from other parts of the country or other parts of the world of other subtypes or different strains," she said. At LAX Wednesday, travelers spoke with CBSLA. Those with masks and those without seem to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Three candidates running for Riverside County District Attorney

Below is a transcript of KVCR's Jonathan Linden's story on the three individuals running for Riverside County District Attorney. Jonathan Linden: The June 7 primary elections are right around the corner, with three different candidates running for the seat of Riverside County District Attorney. You'll be hearing audio from a debate between current District Attorney Mike Hestrin and one of his candidate's lawyer Lara Grassley, while fellow candidate Judge Burke Strunsky spoke separately with KVCR but was asked the same questions. When asked about one law that needs to be passed, rescinded, or changed to help the DA's office be more effective, current District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Proposition 47 is the worst thing to happen to California in the last ten years.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Health
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
San Bernardino County, CA
Health
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Inland Empire#Icu
NBC Bay Area

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

San Bernardino couple arrested in connection to March homicide

A San Bernardino man was arrested in connection to a March homicide and his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly helping him. On March 2, San Bernardino police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. 10th Street in San Bernardino for a report of a suspicious death. Police arrived on scene and found 40-year-old […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County seeks to fill hundreds of caregiver positions at virtual job fair

A virtual job fair with the goal of filling hundreds of caregiver positions throughout Riverside County is scheduled today. The Department of Public Social Services has, since last year, been seeking to swell the ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. The latest recruitment drive will be online from 9 The post Riverside County seeks to fill hundreds of caregiver positions at virtual job fair appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Frontier to pay $69 million to settle allegations they misrepresented internet service speeds to LA, Riverside county customers

The FTC has approved a $69 million settlement with Frontier Communications over allegations they misrepresented internet service speeds to customers in Riverside and Los Angeles County.The proposed settlement, which requires Frontier to pay nearly $9 million in costs and penalties and build $60 million worth of fiber optic internet infrastructure, now goes to the U.S. District Court for final approval.According to Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, the negotiated settlement will prohibit Frontier from misrepresenting their internet service speeds, from "provisioning" or "capping" internet speeds below certain thresholds and bar them from selling internet packages without a reasonable belief that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

More than $520K Seized at Checkpoint Near Murrieta

A Mexican citizen was turned over the sheriff’s deputies in Riverside after more than half a million dollars worth of narcotics was discovered, authorities said Thursday. San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents discovered the drugs in a 2012 Ford Focus during a vehicle stop near the Temecula Border Patrol checkpoint around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the agency.
MURRIETA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Frontier Communications settles suit with Riverside County over false advertising

Internet service provider Frontier Communications reached a tentative legal settlement valued at nearly $70 million with Riverside County and other plaintiffs over false advertising and related civil violations stemming from the company's failure to provide customers with high-speed service, it was announced today. The lawsuit, initiated by the Federal Trade Commission and joined by the The post Frontier Communications settles suit with Riverside County over false advertising appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

California runs on 100 per cent clean energy for the first time

Clean energy powered 100 per cent of California’s electricity demand on Saturday – a first for the state, according to an environmental group. Much of the renewable power came from vast solar farms, south of Los Angeles.The milestone, set on 30 April, was celebrated by environmental groups. “California busts past 100% on this historic day for clean energy!” tweeted Dan Jacobson, co-founder of the activist thinktank EcoEquity. Daniel M Kammen, a professor of energy at UC Berkeley, also wrote: “California achieved 100% renewable energy today. Very clear we can achieve clean energy everyday before 2030 if we cut the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

With water running out, California sees no relief from drought thanks to La Niña

LOS ANGELES — Heat waves. Severe drought. Extreme wildfires. As Southern California braces for unprecedented drought restrictions, long-range forecasts are predicting a summer that will be fraught with record-breaking temperatures, sere landscapes and above-average potential for significant wildfires, particularly in the northern part of the state. “The dice are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy