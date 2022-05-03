‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Reboot To Air on Paramount Plus

The pioneering Hip-Hop program Yo! MTV Raps is making a comeback to television, and Paramount Plus will be its new home.

According to reports , the landmark television program will be revived on the streaming platform Paramount Plus with new hosts. Yo! MTV Raps was a pivotal influence in the rise of rap music among the greater public, and the revival announced by the platform looks to tap into that energy through a “comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip hop”. The new hosts will be DJ Diamond Kuts and the battle rapper Conceited, and the format will contain interviews in addition to live performances and ciphers. The direction of the show looks to focus on more intimate in-studio experiences with the artists and groups as opposed to on-the-street interactions that were a highlight when the original aired.

The original Yo! MTV Raps aired from 1988 to 1995 with Fab 5 Freddy as the first host before Ed Lover and Doctor Dre took over during the week as he moved to weekend hosting duties. T Money also joined the crew during the show’s seven-year run. MTV did air a repackaged version simply known as Yo! for three years after from 1996 to 1999. There is no word on whether Doctor Dre or Ed Lover will appear in the upcoming episodes. Paramount Plus will air 50 episodes from the show’s archives on the platform beginning on May 5th. The premiere episode will have Freddie Gibbs as its first guest and air on May 24th. Subsequent episodes will air every week, with guests like Latto, Tee Grizzley, Trina, and J.I.D. among them. The full guest lineup for the season can be found below.

05/24 — Freddie Gibbs

05/31 — Latto

06/07 — Saba

06/14 — J.I.D

06/21 — Shenseea

06/28 — Tee Grizzley

07/05 — IDK

07/12 –Trina

Check out the trailer announcing the show, which features the Dreamville crew among other artists.