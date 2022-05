Not EVERYTHING that's old is new again; sometimes what's nostalgic should remain nostalgic. But that's not the case with Guntown Mountain in Cave City. For years, the vintage tourist attraction in south central Kentucky was somewhat dormant while the old favorites around the rest of town remained active. But there was enough demand to bring Guntown Mountain that this particular thing that WAS old is brand new again...and open for the season.

CAVE CITY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO