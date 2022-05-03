ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson Iris Club show Saturday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Hutchinson Iris Club show is coming up Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

HRMC to host yard sale

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) will host a yard sale on Saturday, May 14th at the HRMC annex. All of the items for sale come from the old Dillon Living Center and include furniture, file cabinets, mini fridges and microwave ovens, a piano and many other items.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend takes a look at unsafe house on Monroe Street

Great Bend Building Official Logan Burns conducted an inspection of the house that resides at 814 Monroe Street, and noted several issues that make the structure unsafe and dangerous. Many sides of the structure have begun to settle, windows are broken out, the foundation has cracks, siding is deteriorated and the roof is damaged.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN.com

Connie’s Mexico Cafe celebrates 59 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday, May 5, marks 59 years since Connie’s Mexico Cafe opened here in Wichita, and they are celebrating big. They commemorated this anniversary with the debut of a new patio, something that Carmen Rosales, owner of the premises, never imagined. “I thank God and...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

HutchCC names Young Kansan Award winners

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two outstanding Hutchinson Community College students were recognized as the 2022 Young Kansan Award winners at a ceremony on campus on April 27. The students will also be honored during the College’s commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 6. Kaitlyn Seiwert (Murdock) and Andrew Bergmeier (Hutchinson)...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Topeka restaurant delays opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ongoing supply chain issues have delayed the opening of a new Topeka restaurant. Jefferson’s, a new wings place on 29th and Wanamaker, was set to open May 1. That opening date has been pushed back to later this month due to supply issues. Management...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, May 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Anthony Quinlinn; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iris#Hope Church
Hutch Post

Art fair with milestone event Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This weekend marks a milestone for the Hutchinson Art Fair. "It's our 60th Anniversary," said Barbara Withrow with the art fair. "We're always excited when the art fair is here, but this year especially. We've tried to do some things to make it even more special for all the people who love to come and shop."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Adams wins KGFA scholarship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Buhler High School student is one of 19 Kansas school students to receive a scholarship from the Kansas Grain and Feed Association’s (KGFA) scholarship program. Tyler Adams will receive $1,500 to help fund his college education. The KGFA increased its total amount of annual...
BUHLER, KS
KAKE TV

Boulevard Theatres opening Thursday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Boulevard Theatres, which is located in Towne West Square, is opening its doors this Thursday. It will be opening on the same day as the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." The film will be showing on...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WIBW

Two demolition projects close to complete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two demolitions in the Topeka area are almost finished after weeks of construction. A vacant lot is all that remains of a North Topeka building. The building at 911 North Kansas Avenue was the center of a long back and forth between co-owner Dave Jackson and the City of Topeka after the city deemed the building unsafe.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Advance voting in USD 418 recall underway

MCPHERSON, Kan. — As the McPherson County Clerk's office prepares to canvas votes on the Inman USD 448 bond election, advance voting is underway dealing with the McPherson USD 418 school district. Advance voting got underway Tuesday for the recall of three USD 418 board members. The three board...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Adopt A Pet coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Animal Shelter is holding an event at the Eagle Media studios this weekend. "We set up dogs that are available for adoption," said Michaela Schommer with the shelter. "Our adoption prices for that day are half of our normal cost. All of our dogs come spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, up to date on their rabies."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Garden City childhood development center honored

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Methodist Health Ministry Fund of Hutchinson announced that Russell Child Development Center (RCDC) of Garden City was awarded the Janet Sevier Gilbreath Special Project Recognition Award at a celebration in Hutchinson Tuesday. The annual award, named in honor of the United Methodist Health Ministry...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy