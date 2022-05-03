Teen shot along E. Colfax Avenue on Tuesday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old was shot along E. Colfax Avenue about a mile east of Interstate 225 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said the teen was found along the 15800 block of E. Colfax and was transported to a hospital. The person's condition is not known.

Police said a juvenile has been detained.

This remains an active investigation and no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.