Aurora, CO

Teen shot along E. Colfax Avenue on Tuesday afternoon

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old was shot along E. Colfax Avenue about a mile east of Interstate 225 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said the teen was found along the 15800 block of E. Colfax and was transported to a hospital. The person's condition is not known.

Police said a juvenile has been detained.

This remains an active investigation and no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jeff Stickley
3d ago

not surprised about a shooting in that area. What is surprising is the fact that the number of people having access to firearms that cannot LEGALLY have them . And even more surprising is the fact that parents of these children not knowing their children are in possession of a firearm! Instead of more laws that punish legal & responsible gun owners how bout stiffer penalties for irresponsible parents & illegal gun possession? Sounds like a no brainer to me.

