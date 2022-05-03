ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaplin, CT

Police arrest Chaplin murder suspect, after manhunt stretches into third state

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago

SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE - Police arrested a man suspected in a Sunday morning murder in Chaplin, Connecticut , less than a day after finding his truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts .

Matthew Candler, 46, is accused of killing 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson. At approximately 6:12 a.m. Sunday, troopers out of Troop D in Danielson responded to 214 Miller Road, Chaplin, for a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Police found Rawson dead when they arrived on scene.

Seabrook police since arrested Candler at the Seabrook Inn, taking him "safely" into custody on an extraditable felony warrant out of Connecticut, according to a state police press release.

From our colleagues in NH: Connecticut murder suspect caught hiding out in Seabrook hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZnWR_0fRtFPt000

The search for Candler crossed three states, involving police from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Candler's Ford F-350 truck was found in Salisbury, Massachusetts less than a day before his arrest.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Police arrest Chaplin murder suspect, after manhunt stretches into third state

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, CT
City
Seabrook, NH
City
Salisbury, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Salisbury, NH
Seabrook, NH
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Salisbury, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Danielson, CT
City
Chaplin, CT
State
New Hampshire State
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#New Hampshire Police
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Mother of 21-month-old girl who died of fentanyl overdose pleads guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A mother charged with the death of her 21-month-old daughter in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Shawna Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In November 2020, her daughter, Adeline, overdosed at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after ingesting fentanyl.
LONDONDERRY, NH
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

1K+
Followers
707
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy