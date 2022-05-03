Pittsburg fire that threatened homes now contained

(KRON) — A vegetation fire in Pittsburg that had been declared a threat to residential structures, according to a tweet from the Contra Costa County Fire PIO , has been contained. The fire was burning near the 100 block of Chelsea Way.

“Vegetation fire on Chelsea Way, Pittsburg knocked down, no further threat to structures,” tweeted the Contra Costa County Fire PIO in a second tweet. Los Medanos Elementary School was momentarily evacuated due to smoke but students are now returning to class.

Three acres were burned in the blaze. No injuries were reported. Firefighters remain on the scene for extensive mop up. People are being urged to avoid the area and allow first responders to access the scene.

