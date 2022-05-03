Minor League Baseball announces new postseason format for Triple-A

A new postseason format will be introduced this season for Triple-A baseball.

Minor League Baseball on Tuesday announced the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, a three-day event that will kick off with the divisional winners from the Pacific Coast League competing for the league title on Sept. 30. The following day, Oct. 1, the divisional winners from the International League will compete for their respective league title. Both divisional contests are a winner-takes-all format.

The PCL and IL winners will square off on Oct. 2 for the Triple-A national championship. The champions of the Triple-A postseason will win a cash prize to be split between the team.

The three-day postseason will take place at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nev., home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

“This new playoff system to determine an overall champion will create an exciting finish to the Triple-A season,” Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president of baseball operations, said in a press release.

The Toledo Mud Hens were in ninth place of the IL West Division entering Tuesday’s action.

The winners of the PCL and IL played in a single championship game to decide the Triple-A champion from 2006 to 2019. After the coronavirus pandemic knocked out the 2020 campaign, Triple-A baseball did not have a true playoff last season, instead adding 10 extra games called the “Final Stretch.”