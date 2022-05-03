Man, Woman From Hudson Valley Sentenced For Killing Chef, Son Inside Home

A Hudson Valley couple has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a popular chef and his brother during a home burglary in 2021.

Orange County residents Chasity Cutway, age 38, and David Host, age 33, of both of Walden, were sentenced on Friday, April 29.

Cutway and Host were convicted of the Jan. 13, 2021, slayings of 41-year-old Glenn Travis and 18-year-old Derek Travis at their home on Murphy Road in Swan Lake in Sullivan County, said Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan.

Sullivan County Court Judge Jim Farrell imposed the sentences after hearing from the family members of the victims, ordering that no consideration of parole for either defendant may occur for at least 25 years.

Cutway and Host separately entered guilty pleas in February, admitting that they illegally entered the victims’ residence and fatally stabbed them. Galligan said.

“This brutal attack continues to traumatize those left in its wake, who suffer from the loss of their loved ones and the futures they planned together, as well as the loss of their ability to feel safe in their own homes," Galligan said.

Glenn Travis worked as a chef for La Piazzetta restaurant in Wurtsboro in Sullivan County for many years, according to his obituary.

Derek Travis was a student at Sullivan County BOCES at the time of his death.