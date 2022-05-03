ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Teen Arraigned On Rape, Burglary Charges For Violent Assault In Suffolk

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbsIu_0fRtFH4Q00
Officials in Suffolk County announcing the charges. Photo Credit: Twitter/Suffolk County Police

A 14-year-old on Long Island has been indicted for allegedly viciously attacking and sexually abusing a woman in front of her daughter during a violent burglary, authorities announced.

On Tuesday, May 3, Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney announced the unsealing of an indictment of a teen who has been charged with alleged rape and burglary offenses.

Specifically, the teen - whose name has not been released - was charged with:

  • Rape;
  • Criminal sexual act;
  • Two counts of assault;
  • Two counts of burglary;
  • Sexual abuse;
  • Strangulation;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the indictment, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, the teen and a second suspect who remains at large broke into a home in Mastic Beach after waiting for a resident to drive away.

While searching the home for items to steal, Tierney said that the two found a locked door, which they kicked open to gain entry.

It is alleged that inside the locked door was a 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

The indictment states that the teen took the woman’s cellphone and made her open it with the passcode. Then as he and his accomplice rummaged through the room looking for items to steal, he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled her in front of the child.

Tierney said that the woman was then forced into a hallway, where the sexual assault continued.

According to the indictment, after the sexual assault, the teen then dragged her back into the bedroom and attempted to pull her daughter out of the room. While the woman was struggling to stop him, the teen allegedly took her to a different bedroom and slashed her face and forehead with a switchblade.

The woman was also stabbed in the chest, at which point the two suspects fled the home on foot. She was transported to an area hospital to receive stitches and staples for the injuries to her head and face.

Tierney said that on Thursday, April 21, the teen admitted to taking part in the burglary and assault.

“Aside from the extreme violence of the criminal activity, what makes this case so shocking is the age of the defendant, who is accused of committing such callous and violent crimes,” Tierney said in a statement.

“It is becoming increasingly common to hear cases of violent cases like this involving minors as the perpetrators of such violent acts. Despite this, we will make sure justice is served.

“Those responsible for this horrific attack on the victim and her child will be called to answer to the law and they will be held accountable.”

Tierney said the teen was indicted on Wednesday, April 27, and arraigned in Suffolk County Youth Court on Tuesday, May 3. He was remanded without bail and remains in custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, June 2.

The teen will face between five and 10 years in prison if convicted, according to police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Mastic Beach, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Rappahannock Jail Gangsters Charged In Fight That Hospitalized Fellow Inmate: Sheriff

Three Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates have been charged in connection with a fight that sent a fellow prisoner to the hospital last week, authorities said. The fight broke out between inmates Collins Turner and Travis Ball around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Turner and Ball then proceeded to attack another inmate by punching, choking and kneeing him, the office said.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Long Island#Sexual Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
Daily Voice

Pregnant 13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Central PA

A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
266K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy