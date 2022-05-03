ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NBC host takes shots at Musk, he responds without holding back

By Joe Hiti
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329yMX_0fRtFEQF00

The world's richest man isn't holding back as he aimed his sights on NBC following one of their hosts accusing him of handing Twitter "to the far-right."

Mehdi Hasan, a host of NBC's PeacockTV, took shots at Musk after saying there are big differences between the "far-left" and "far-right" in America, which Musk has discussed throughout the past week.

"America's far-left wants to give us free health care and free child care. America's far-right wants to give us white supremacy and no democracy," Hasan said.

He went on to name Musk directly, saying his acquisition of Twitter could be a crucial moment in history due to Musk's comments about what he wants to do with the platform.

"We may look back on this past week as a pivotal moment when a petulant and not so bright billionaire casually bought one of the world's most influential messaging machines and just handed it to the far-right," Hasan said.

Musk didn't take the comments kindly, responding on Twitter by saying that NBC is "basically saying Republicans are Nazis."

Musk then brought up a couple of scandals that have rocked NBC in recent years, not holding back.

"Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office," Musk tweeted . "Lovely people."

Since he purchased Twitter, many have left the social media site, and numerous high-profile people have shared their distrust for him to run the company.

But still, his $44 billion offer was accepted unanimously by Twitter's board.

Those on the left have not liked Musk's actions, and he has shared he doesn't agree with theirs, but he has also been vocal that he doesn't like the "far-right" either.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," he wrote in a tweet after the sale last week.

Comments / 68

LongSummerDays
3d ago

It's just confirming that the under achieving dems will try to discredit anyonem despite of that person having achieved leaps and bounds above their worth in life.

Reply(3)
81
American Patriot FJB
2d ago

the right has it been taken over by the far right, nor will it be, however, the left is COMPLETELY OWNED by the far left ALREADY, as we speak. That's the difference. obviously.

Reply(6)
38
ted
3d ago

Imagine publicly calling Musk a “not so brilliant”. …ANYTHING. Do the left know how bad this makes them look…..?

Reply(3)
88
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lauer
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Harvey Weinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Mehdirhasan#Elonmusk#Neo Nazi#Gop#Republicans#Nazis
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy