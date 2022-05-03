NBC host takes shots at Musk, he responds without holding back

The world's richest man isn't holding back as he aimed his sights on NBC following one of their hosts accusing him of handing Twitter "to the far-right."

Mehdi Hasan, a host of NBC's PeacockTV, took shots at Musk after saying there are big differences between the "far-left" and "far-right" in America, which Musk has discussed throughout the past week.

"America's far-left wants to give us free health care and free child care. America's far-right wants to give us white supremacy and no democracy," Hasan said.

He went on to name Musk directly, saying his acquisition of Twitter could be a crucial moment in history due to Musk's comments about what he wants to do with the platform.

"We may look back on this past week as a pivotal moment when a petulant and not so bright billionaire casually bought one of the world's most influential messaging machines and just handed it to the far-right," Hasan said.

Musk didn't take the comments kindly, responding on Twitter by saying that NBC is "basically saying Republicans are Nazis."

Musk then brought up a couple of scandals that have rocked NBC in recent years, not holding back.

"Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office," Musk tweeted . "Lovely people."

Since he purchased Twitter, many have left the social media site, and numerous high-profile people have shared their distrust for him to run the company.

But still, his $44 billion offer was accepted unanimously by Twitter's board.

Those on the left have not liked Musk's actions, and he has shared he doesn't agree with theirs, but he has also been vocal that he doesn't like the "far-right" either.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," he wrote in a tweet after the sale last week.