Don’t look now but Braves’ ace Max Fried has found his form

Remember when Max Fried got roughed up a bit in the early innings of his first two starts…yeah, me either.

Following an 0-2 start to the season, Fried won his third straight last night as he gave the Braves 6.0 strong innings in the series opener against the Mets. A wild pitch and a solo shot were the lone blemishes in an otherwise solid outing for the Braves ace.

In his last three starts—19.0 innings—the lefty (3-2, 3.00 ERA) has given up a total of just three runs with two of those starts coming against a pair of the top teams in the National League in the Mets & Dodgers. Postgame, the soft-spoken pitcher said that he’s found his rhythm on the mound.

“I think I’m in a really good spot with my delivery. I’m really just trusting the process and the relationship that me and [Travis d’Arnaud] have behind the plate and what he’s putting down. I know that it’s the right pitch call and I have a lot of trust to be able to throw it in the zone and have good results. It doesn’t hurt that we have a good defense behind me," Fried said.

The Braves haven’t gotten off the the start of the century with an 11-13 record, but last night’s win over the Mets will hopefully serve as a turning point early in the season. A double-header from Citi Field is underway with Charlie Morton, who could use a turnaround of his own, on the mound. The 38-year-old right-hander is 1-2 with a 7.00 ERA.

Arguably the best pitcher on the Braves’ staff to this point, Kyle Wright will take the mound in game two.