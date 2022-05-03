ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers-Pirates postponed; straight doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday at 1:10 PM

 3 days ago

DETROIT – Tonight’s game between the Tigers and Pirates has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been added as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 1:10 p.m. The only tickets valid for that traditional doubleheader will be those for Wednesday’s originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game. Both games will be aired on Bally Sports Detroit and on 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers Radio Network.

Fans with paid tickets for tonight’s game may exchange their unused tickets any time for any future similar-or-lesser priced regular season game in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2023. Fans that had tickets to tonight’s Bark at the Park event will automatically have their tickets moved to the next scheduled Bark at the Park event, which is scheduled for August 31. Please visit tigers.com for more information.

