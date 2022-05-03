ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Just In: Leaked Roe decision lights a political fire in RI

By Michael McDermott, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal.

Whether it's here in Rhode Island or just about anywhere else in the nation, the story of the day is out of Washington with the leak of a draft opinion that shows the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. Locally, Democrats who support abortion rights were quick to condemn the draft. Many called for the state to pass legislation, which has stalled in the past, that would allow coverage for abortions through state health plans. Meanwhile, some longtime opponents of abortion rights in Rhode Island responded more cautiously, with Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin saying that he would wait for the court to make a final decision before offering any comment.

The Supreme Court ruling, if finalized, would appear to have little immediate impact in New England, where five of six states have already passed laws protecting the right to an abortion.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported one coronavirus-related death and 571 additional cases of COVID-19, along with 4,449 negative tests, for an 11.4% positive rate. There were 73 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, up from 60 reported yesterday, with fewer than five in intensive care. Rhode Island has reported an average of 531 new cases a day over the last seven days, up 41% from a week ago and up 52% from two weeks ago.

Rhode Island's crazy housing market may make the option of month-to-month rental agreements more attractive for folks who are looking to buy but struggling to find a good deal. However, these kinds of arrangements don't come without risk, particularly for people with lower incomes who might have fewer options, as Amy Russo reports.

First-quarter campaign finance reports filed today show the impact that personal wealth is likely to have on the governor's race. Two of the leading candidates for the state's top job used hefty personal loans to build up their war chests.

Recent controversies involving the state-run Providence Public Schools – including an official's email that urged teachers to prioritize higher-performing students for summer school, and the district automatically turning students' F grades into incompletes – drew a strong response last night during a lengthy Senate hearing last night.

According to my City of Warwick Recycling Calendar, tomorrow is Rhode Island Independence Day, marking the anniversary of the Rhode Island Act of Renunciation, two months before the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. Journal reporter Paul Edward Parker spoke to some experts who said that it's a little much to claim that Rhode Island actually declared independence from Great Britain on May 4, 1776, but that doesn't mean it's a day we shouldn't celebrate.

Former Brown quarterback EJ Perry won't be playing for my favorite team after all.

And finally, the Celtics need a win tonight when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Tip is at 7 o'clock and you can watch it on TNT.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.

Seth Lebeaux
3d ago

there's like 10 people lol there.i promise none of them (if the picture is accurate) have any concern to worry about abortion given the fact they are walking birth control

