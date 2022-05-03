ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

National Day of Prayer event Thursday

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Day of Prayer, annually held on the first Thursday in May, will be observed Thursday, May 5, at Greenville Street Park in downtown Newnan at noon. In addition, there will be a Community Prayer Breakfast that morning at the...

times-herald.com

ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Confederate Heritage Group Clashes With Counterprotesters At Stone Mountain, Ga.

On Saturday (April 30), members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans were met by counterprotesters at Stone Mountain Park during a rally to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, around 200 members of the SCV gathered at Stone Mountain, despite calls for the state-owned park to shut them down. Rather, north of 100 counterprotesters gathered at the wide lawn in front of the mountain’s large bas relief carving of confederate leaders, shouting and jeering, which forced the SCV speakers to struggle to be heard over the din.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Ruth Hill teacher uses podcasts to aid with learning

Ruth Hill Elementary School REACH teacher Mary Thompson received a partial grant for The Walking Classroom, an education initiative that combines learning and exercise. TWC is a podcast featuring a teacher and two students discussing topics in English language arts, science, social studies, character studies and health benefits. TWC also operates as a nonprofit.
ATHENS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Thanks, Moms, for Your Sacrifices

The plaque read, “Motherhood is a choice you make every day to put someone else’s happiness and wellbeing ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you’re not sure what the right thing is, and to forgive yourself over and over again for doing everything wrong.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newnan Times-Herald

Barbara Ann Luiz Harris

Barbara Ann Luiz Harris passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022, in Newnan, Georgia. She was born September 18, 1948, in Beverly, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Albert Luiz and Annabelle Tait Luiz. She spent most of her childhood in Spartanburg, South Carolina, before her family moved to Newnan in 1964. In 1966, she graduated from Newnan High School. She then attended Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, graduating in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She would later go on to earn a master’s degree in media science from Georgia State University and a specialist’s degree in education from the University of West Georgia.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

West Georgia Autism Foundation funds endowment at WGTC

The West Georgia Autism Foundation recently established a $35,000 endowment with the West Georgia Technical College Foundation. The endowment – known as The West Georgia Autism Foundation Endowment Fund – was created to establish an internship for autistic students attending West Georgia Technical College. “This has been one...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Shrine Club honors Coweta 4-H team

Members of the Coweta 4-H land judging team Parker Arrington, Madison Dyar, Aaron Boyd (not pictured), and Gillian Ramponi make ready for the trip to the Atlanta airport en route to Oklahoma City. They won the Georgia 4H land judging contest and are headed for the national competition. The Newnan...
NEWNAN, GA

