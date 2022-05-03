Teen shot, minor in custody in East Colfax shooting
AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Aurora police are investigating a shooting involving a teenager on East Colfax Tuesday afternoon.
According to APD, a 16-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital. It happened in the 15800 block of East Colfax.
Aurora police have detained a minor, and said it’s a very active investigation.
