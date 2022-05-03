Teen shot, minor in custody in East Colfax shooting

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Aurora police are investigating a shooting involving a teenager on East Colfax Tuesday afternoon.

According to APD, a 16-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital. It happened in the 15800 block of East Colfax.

Aurora police have detained a minor, and said it’s a very active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for breaking details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.