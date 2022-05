Min Y. Lee has been named COO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center. In her new role, Ms. Lee will oversee the daily operations of the 1,000-bed system effective June 27, according to the May 4 news release. She currently serves as the vice president of operations at the Reading, Pa.-based Reading Hospital, part of the Tower Health network. She previously served as vice president of operations at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO