3,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine

As of midnight Monday, at least 3,193 civilians have been killed in Ukraine as a result of a Russian invasion that began Feb. 24, according to the United Nations’ Office for the High Commissioner on Human Rights .

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” said the office Tuesday.

Of deaths reported so far, 227 have been children, including 71 girls, 84 boys and 72 with an unreported gender. As of adults, 1,140 civilian men – who have mostly been banned from leaving Ukraine – 734 women and 1,092 adults with an unreported gender have been killed, according to the UN.

In addition to more than 3,000 fatalities, 3,353 civilians have been injured in the Russian attacks, said the High Commissioner on Human Rights’ office. Injured persons include 409 men, 329 women, 70 girls, and 82 boys, as well as 169 children and 2,294 adults with an unreported gender.

Most of the casualties, 1,663 deaths and 1,625 injuries, have occurred in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, along the Russian border. In other regions of Ukraine, including the city of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr, there have been 1,530 killed and 1,728 injured.

The UN said there have likely been other casualties in Mariupol, located in the Donetsk region; Izium, located in the Kharkiv region and Popasna in the Luhansk region.

Explosive weapons with a wide impact area, such as heavy artillery shelling, launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes, caused most of the casualties, according to the UN.

“Statistics presented in the current update are based on individual civilian casualty records where the ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ standard of proof was met, namely where, based on a body of verified information, an ordinarily prudent observer would have reasonable grounds to believe that the casualty took place as described,” said the UN.

According to CNN , Russian attacks continued in Ukraine Tuesday, with missile attacks targeting serval regions in the country.