Clarksville, TN

Historic former post office and federal building becoming The Mailroom Restaurant

 3 days ago

One of Downtown Clarksville's iconic buildings, the historic former United States Post Office and Federal Building, will soon be given new life and open back up to the public. It is currently being transformed into The Mailroom restaurant and is expected to open in Summer 2022.

The Mailroom will be locally owned with a menu and atmosphere unlike anything currently in Clarksville. It is a vision of the Cunningham family who brought Strawberry Alley Ale Works to downtown Clarksville in 2018 and Old Glory Distilling Co. in 2017. The Cunninghams have teamed up with Chattanooga-based restaurant consulting group, SquareOne, to bring the concept to life.

"We are excited to bring life and energy back to this historic building that was once the hub of communication for all of Clarksville. The Mailroom will preserve and showcase that unique history while providing an upbeat, one-of-a-kind experience right in the heart of downtown," The Mailroom co-owner Wes Cunningham said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gxc5v_0fRtAxx300

A main feature of The Mailroom is a large indoor and outdoor bar that extends from the main dining room to an extensive patio that will provide seating for an additional 140 guests. The patio is partially enclosed and will feature fire pits and other casual seating to provide year-round service.

The Menu

The menu will feature made-from-scratch dishes and draft cocktails using fresh ingredients. The open kitchen concept will feature a wood-fired grill and an always-made-from-scratch menu. That fresh menu will take inspiration from all areas that the Post Office used to service from the building, with modern American dishes alongside more creative cuisine with Korean and South American influence.

The highlight of the bar menu will be uniquely crafted draft cocktails made with the freshest ingredients, like on-site expelled sugar cane.

Hiring

There is an immediate need to hire staff for all positions. The Mailroom will offer benefits and excellent pay for qualified candidates. If you are interested in working in a creative environment serving a unique style of food and craft drinks to guests in downtown Clarksville, you are encouraged to apply. Visit their website themailroomtn.com or call 931-201-9229 to speak with a hiring manager.

Follow them on Facebook or Instagram @mailroomtn for the latest details.

