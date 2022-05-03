ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

UNC Health, North Carolina system get green light to affiliate

Cover picture for the articleAn affiliation between Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health and Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has been approved. The deal will allow Appalachian Regional to invest in...

