UNC Health, North Carolina system get green light to affiliate

Annual awards program honors LeanTaaS’s iQueue product suite as an outstanding health and medical technology product. SANTA CLARA, Calif., – May 5, 2022 – LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, today announced that its iQueue product suite has been selected as the winner of the “Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award” in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The Clinical Efficiency category aims to highlight ‘breakthrough’ systems and solutions that help users achieve higher levels of performance (outcome, output) relative to the inputs (resources, time, money) consumed. The program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO