Telehealth startup Cerebral has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors after allegations of overprescribing controlled substances, The Wall Street Journal reported May 7. Cerebral said it received a grand jury subpoena on May 4 from the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York. The subpoena was issued to Cerebral Medical Group, the corporation it uses to contract with clinicians and provide healthcare services.

LAW ・ 13 HOURS AGO