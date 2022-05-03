ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

See the twin Chihuahuas that wore Met Gala inspired fashion

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jtEt_0fRt9fIx00

As we look back at last night’s best red carpet looks from the 2022 Met Gala , we can’t help but to remember that time that New York Pet Couturier Anthony Rubio recreated and handcrafted some iconic looks from previous years. ﻿The canine fashion designer was inspired by the looks of stars such as Lady Gaga , Rihanna , Lil Nas X, Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker .

RELATED:

All the Latinos representing the community at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Jared Leto gets confused for ‘doppelganger’ Fredrik Robertsson at the Met Gala 2022

Rubio created renditions of these dazzling and remarkable designs which were modeled by his Chihuahua twins, Kimba (blonde) and Bogie (the tri-colored). Their Instagram profile reads: “Twin Chihuahua brothers living in New York. We model, travel, party hard & dress to impress. Adopted at 4 months”

Scroll below to see these stunning oufit recreations and ask yourself, who wore it best?! 😉

...And Mr. Rubio: if you are reading this: HOLA! USA can’t wait to see what new red carpet styles inspire you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLKrx_0fRt9fIx00

Bogie models a look inspired by Lil Nas X 2021 Met Gala look

In the 2021 Met Gala, Lil Nas X stole the red carpet with an iconic look. The rapper wore a regal gold cape embellished with dazzling beadwork by Donatella Versace . Here is Kimba’s brother, Bogie modeling this stunning recreation that like the original had hand sewn beadwork and details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ux6J3_0fRt9fIx00

Inspired by Lady Gaga’s 2019 Met Gala Style

Modeled by Kimba the Chihuahua, this is a rendition of a gown by designer Brandon Maxwell worn by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. “As done by the designer, I went with a Fuchsia silk taffeta.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17auEE_0fRt9fIx00

Kimba wears a headpiece inspired by Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look

Kimba looks gorgeous in a pope-inspired headpiece, similar to the look by designer Maison Margiela, which Rihanna wore at the 2018 Met Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H55Es_0fRt9fIx00

Inspired by the gown that Blake Lively wore to the Met Gala in 2018

This gorgeous pooch, a friend of Kimba and Bogie is seen here modeling Anthony Rubio’s rendition of the gown by Versace that Blake Lively wore at the 2018 Met Gala. Just like the original gown, this canine style includes a full train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgcoE_0fRt9fIx00

Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2015 Met Gala headpiece

Kimba is seen here modeling Anthony Rubio’s rendition of Sara Jessica Parker’s 2015 Met Gala hat by designer Philip Treacy.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Is Almost Unrecognizable at the Met Gala

Monday night's Met Gala delivered a few surprising beauty moments and an eyebrow transformation that left Kendall Jenner almost unrecognizable. On May 2, Jenner attended the costume institute's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" spectacle alongside her family, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Jenner arrived at the event in a sheer crop-top and a voluminous, ruffled skirt by Prada, but the highlight of her look for the evening was a set of bleach-blond eyebrows, a subtle nod to the high forehead trend of the Middle Ages.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez steals the show in red mini-dress and knee-high boots

Jennifer Lopez may have been making the rounds recently for her romantic second engagement to Ben Affleck, but she hasn't let her style be any less a part of the conversation. The singer shared a new picture of herself on social media ahead of a "girls night out" in a show-stopping mix of black and red.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

See The Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time

Although the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala fundraiser has been happening since 1948, it wasn't until Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over in the 1990s that the event became the Super Bowl of fashion. Click through to see some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time from the red carpet!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Treacy
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Rihanna
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Brandon Maxwell
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Wore the Most Expensive Dress in the World to the 2022 Met Gala

Last year Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala without a face. This year she arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. that Kardashian would honor the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress—and the rumors were right: Kardashian not only wore the iconic beaded gown, she arrived with dyed blonde hair too.
WASHINGTON, DC
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Chihuahua#Latinos#Party Hard Dress
Page Six

Amal Clooney rocks jeans and crystal top for night out in New York

Amal Clooney is bringing back jeans and a going-out top. The human rights attorney looked casual for a rare public appearance, stepping out for a mother-daughter dinner in New York City Wednesday in a crystal top and high-waisted jeans. Clooney, 44, was photographed outside her hotel with mother Baria Alamuddin as they headed to dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village. The high-profile lawyer wore a black cropped blazer over her sparkling bubble-hem top featuring rows of glittering crystals, pairing the outfit with silver Gianvito Rossi heels ($681), a Giambattista Valli purse ($2,212) and dazzling drop earrings. As for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Chaney Jones Go To Japan

Kanye West and his current muse Chaney Jones took their relationship overseas for a trip that may be a mix of both business and pleasure. Social media influencer and model Jones shared a photo on her IG Story of her cuddled up to Ye, as they watched cars drive down a Japanese street from a balcony above.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy