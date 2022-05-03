See the twin Chihuahuas that wore Met Gala inspired fashion

As we look back at last night’s best red carpet looks from the 2022 Met Gala , we can’t help but to remember that time that New York Pet Couturier Anthony Rubio recreated and handcrafted some iconic looks from previous years. ﻿The canine fashion designer was inspired by the looks of stars such as Lady Gaga , Rihanna , Lil Nas X, Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker .

Rubio created renditions of these dazzling and remarkable designs which were modeled by his Chihuahua twins, Kimba (blonde) and Bogie (the tri-colored). Their Instagram profile reads: “Twin Chihuahua brothers living in New York. We model, travel, party hard & dress to impress. Adopted at 4 months”

Scroll below to see these stunning oufit recreations and ask yourself, who wore it best?! 😉

...And Mr. Rubio: if you are reading this: HOLA! USA can’t wait to see what new red carpet styles inspire you!

Bogie models a look inspired by Lil Nas X 2021 Met Gala look In the 2021 Met Gala, Lil Nas X stole the red carpet with an iconic look. The rapper wore a regal gold cape embellished with dazzling beadwork by Donatella Versace . Here is Kimba’s brother, Bogie modeling this stunning recreation that like the original had hand sewn beadwork and details.

Inspired by Lady Gaga’s 2019 Met Gala Style Modeled by Kimba the Chihuahua, this is a rendition of a gown by designer Brandon Maxwell worn by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. “As done by the designer, I went with a Fuchsia silk taffeta.”

Kimba wears a headpiece inspired by Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look Kimba looks gorgeous in a pope-inspired headpiece, similar to the look by designer Maison Margiela, which Rihanna wore at the 2018 Met Gala.

Inspired by the gown that Blake Lively wore to the Met Gala in 2018 This gorgeous pooch, a friend of Kimba and Bogie is seen here modeling Anthony Rubio’s rendition of the gown by Versace that Blake Lively wore at the 2018 Met Gala. Just like the original gown, this canine style includes a full train.