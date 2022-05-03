ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old in Jefferson County found safe

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuHsA_0fRt9XC100

(UPDATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brooke L. Jobson was found and deemed safe at 8:14 p.m. on May 2.

Jefferson County Sheriffs are now making arrangements for Brooke’s safe return to St. Lawrence County.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Brooke L. Jobson is missing. She was last seen in the Town of Pamelia headed into Watertown on April 27, 2022, around 4:20 p.m. while being transported under the care of the St. Lawrence County Children’s Home.

Sherriff’s Deputies described Brooke as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. Brooke also had fake long eyelashes and long acrylic nails when she was last seen.

Below are additional photos of Brooke provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oU6YS_0fRt9XC100
    Brooke L. Jobson, reported missing on May 2, 2022, Jefferson County, New York
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdDDg_0fRt9XC100
    Brooke L. Jobson, reported missing on May 2, 2022, Jefferson County, New York
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOXPR_0fRt9XC100
    Brooke L. Jobson, reported missing on May 2, 2022, Jefferson County, New York

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Brooke L. Jobson are asked to contact the Jefferson County 911 Center at 315-788-1441.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, NY
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Lawrence#Jefferson County Sheriffs#The Sheriff S Office#Pamelia#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WETM 18 News

PA couple arrested for child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable conditions’ in home

LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits and animal feces in their trailer. Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. According to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 death of Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of Tiara Lott, who went missing in January 2021. Prosecutors allege Andre C. Whigham intentionally caused Lott’s death by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. Authorities […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
WETM 18 News

Pfizer recalls tablets due to increased cancer risk

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed to patients. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to the presence of nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril. Recent testing discovered that the amount of nitrosamines were above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The FDA […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy