Hamden, CT

Connecticut Man Wins $252K Lottery Prize On His Birthday

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
A Connecticut man had a particularly happy birthday this year after realizing he won a $252,454 lottery prize.

New Haven County resident Ray Giordano, of Hamden, purchased the winning "Super 7s" Progressive Jackpot ticket on Saturday, April 30, after he got stuck in traffic on the highway while driving to Mystic, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, May 2.

When he made it off the highway, he stopped at Henny Penny Mystic 25 for water, a package of Pop-Tarts, and the Fast Play lottery ticket, CT Lottery reported.

“I walked back to my car and started checking my ticket," Giordano told CT Lottery. "When I got to the third line and saw the Progressive Jackpot symbol and three (matching) numbers, I thought, ‘This can’t be!’ I'd won the jackpot!"

He scanned the ticket on the lottery's mobile app and then went into the store, where the employees confirmed that he'd won a $252,454 prize, the lottery said.

“For once, hitting traffic did something good for me,” Giordano said. “Everything I’ve been wanting to do on the house, I’m going to do. I’ll put the rest in the bank until I figure out how to invest it.”

