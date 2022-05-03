ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

After landlords question need for increased rental inspections, Burlington council backs off idea

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
A week after the Burlington City Council discussed increasing rental inspections in order to weed out bad landlords, a group from the Southeast Iowa Property Owners Association showed up at Monday’s meeting to explain why the council is taking the wrong approach.

At a work session, Mayor Jon Billups blamed poor housing stock on the number of rentals within Burlington and said the city should hold more inspections to fix the problem.

“Inspections will not affect (housing stock quality) one bit,” countered Doug Zigler, who owns Yesara LLC.

Rental properties in Burlington are inspected on a fixed cycle. Single-family homes and duplexes are inspected every five years; multi-unit buildings are inspected every three years.

The council wanted to increase the frequency to a four- and two-year cycle while keeping rates the same, effectively raising prices as a way to help pay for a new rental inspector hired this year through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Landlords must pay the city for these inspections, which then is added to the rent the tenants pay. The Buffalo owner Chase Gibb, who purchased The Bel Aire at the end of last year, said the money he'd pay into any additional inspections is money that he could be investing elsewhere into Burlington's economy, or money his tenants could keep in their pockets.

Before Gibbs took over in 2022, Terry Arellano owned The Bel Aire. In the 12 years that Arellano owned the property, she said her inspection fees increased by 450%.

The group expressed concern at the attitude of city councilors that they could increase fees on inspections to afford to bring on a new inspector. The group contends that the city cannot simply raise fees, whether directly or through increasing inspection frequency, to pay for a new position

Councilman Matt Rinker pointed out that a jury in Iowa has already decided a council does not have broad discretion on how much it can charge for rental inspections.

A jury found that in Council Bluffs, even though the city charged landlords $725,000 over a five-year period to conduct rental inspections, the true cost was only about $487,000. The city was forced to pay the difference.

Burlington's rental inspections are conducted by employees who do nuisance abatement as well. Development Director Eric Tysland said that the city does not track how much time is spent on nuisance abatement and how much time is spent on rental inspections. City Manager Chad Bird said the program likely costs about $30,000 to run beyond what is collected in fees.

Arellano said that the group of landlords has been in contact with the lawyer in the Council Bluffs case.

Burlington council votes against change in frequency of inspections

In the end, the council voted down the change 4-1 with the promise that the discussion was not going away. Three of the no votes came from council members who owned at least one rental property.

Billups said the idea was to catch bad landlords, but those present said the plan would not accomplish that. Rather, the group said inspection frequency changes affect all property owners in Burlington and claimed that no other options were seriously entertained.

Councilman Bill Maupin told the group not to threaten members of the council with the lawsuit, claiming that the city is doing the best it can.

Disagreement over whether increased inspections would address safety concerns

Part of the concern raised by city staff for increasing inspection frequency is keeping rental properties safe. During inspections, the city looks over the property and writes up violations that must be fixed. Sometimes the properties are reinspected.

Arellano, who serves as president of Southeast Iowa Property Owners Association, said based on some of her research the problems are not specific to rental properties. About half of the fires in Burlington happened in rental properties, she said. Fire Chief Matt Trexel has said numerous times that the No. 1 cause of fires is cooking.

Arellano said these facts seem to suggest landlords are not disproportionately contributing to the problem, certainly not enough to justify increased inspections.

The landlords said they are all for keeping up with safety measures. But they said there are things that the council can do, such as requiring 10-year batteries in rental property smoke detectors that cannot be removed, that target the problem without requiring additional inspections. These solutions are cheaper for the city, and also for the landlords and the tenants, they said.

The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

