ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Man sues city of Milwaukee for $12m over wrongful conviction

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who spent 12 years in prison for a homicide he didn’t commit has filed a $12 million federal lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and four police officers.

The Journal Sentinel reported that Ladarious Marshall filed his lawsuit on Monday. Marshall was 16 when he was charged in 2008 in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Lavare Gould. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A federal judge ruled in 2020 that detectives violated his rights by continuing to question him after he repeatedly invoked his right to remain silent and prosecutors dropped the case. The lawsuit alleges Marshall suffered from a learning disability during the questioning and police violated his constitutional rights to a lawyer, due process and against self-incrimination.

The Journal Sentinel reported that the city attorney’s office and the police department don’t comment on pending cases.

Comments / 2

Related
WISN

Man found shot to death in Milwaukee alley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near North 33rd and West Center streets in the Sherman Park neighborhood. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the victim is an unidentified man in his mid-30s. He was found shot to death in an alley and pronounced dead at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating overnight homicide, one dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at 3:50 a.m. and left one dead. According to police, the victim was an 18-year-old man from West Allis. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say the location of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Shooting#Prison#Police#Ap#The Journal Sentinel
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I don’t really care’: Janesville shooting suspect confessed to police, complaint alleges

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a Janesville business confessed to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police say Todd shot and killed Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, at Precision...
JANESVILLE, WI
Racine County Eye

Police: Man punched, headbutted 17-year-old girl

A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Fox News

Wisconsin pair electrocuted to death after attempting TikTok trend

A man and a woman electrocuted themselves to death while attempting to re-create a viral TikTok trend. Wisconsin police said they responded to a residential fire in Marathon County in early April and ultimately discovered two individuals dead at the scene. Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, were discovered in the garage, both having died by electrocution, police said.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville woman arrested for 9th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was arrested early Sunday morning after being pulled over while intoxicated for the ninth time. It happened at 1:12 a.m.in the 200 block of Milton Avenue, according to the Janesville Police Department. An officer was traveling southbound when they were almost hit head on by an oncoming vehicle. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

883K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy