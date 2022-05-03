ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PCA-based sub-surface structure and defect analysis for germanium-on-nothing using nanoscale surface topography

By Jaewoo Jeong
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpty space in germanium (ESG) or germanium-on-nothing (GON) are unique self-assembled germanium structures with multiscale cavities of various morphologies. Due to their simple fabrication process and high-quality crystallinity after self-assembly, they can be applied in various fields including micro-/nanoelectronics, optoelectronics, and precision sensors, to name a few. In contrast to their...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

Nanotechnology enables visualization of RNA structures at near-atomic resolution

We live in a world made and run by RNA, the equally important sibling of the genetic molecule DNA. In fact, evolutionary biologists hypothesize that RNA existed and self-replicated even before the appearance of DNA and the proteins encoded by it. Fast forward to modern day humans: science has revealed that less than 3% of the human genome is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that in turn are translated into proteins. In contrast, 82% of it is transcribed into RNA molecules with other functions, many of which still remain enigmatic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of breccia and water contents on the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials

Determining the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials is challenging because of the low strength of such materials, which affects field sampling, specimen preparation, and laboratory testing. We overcame this problem by preparing and testing mechanical properties of 132 artificial fault-core-zone specimens consisting of mixtures of breccia, sand, clay, and water. The unconfined compressive strength (UCS), elastic modulus (E), and penetration resistance value (PRV) of these fault-core-zone materials were measured, and the effects of breccia content and water content on mechanical properties were assessed. Results show that UCS is inversely proportional to breccia content and water content, and that E is inversely proportional to water content. Furthermore, the inverse relationship of UCS with water content varies with breccia content. UCS is proportional to both PRV and E, and the relationship for each varies with breccia content. High coefficients of determination (R2"‰="‰0.62"“0.88) between the parameters suggest that breccia content, water content, and PRV are potentially useful parameters for estimating the mechanical properties of fault core zones.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Vertical semiconductor deep ultraviolet light emitting diodes on a nanowire-assisted aluminum nitride buffer layer

Vertical light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have many advantages such as uniform current injection, excellent scalability of the chip size, and simple packaging process. Hitherto, however, technologically important semiconductor aluminum gallium nitride (AlGaN) deep ultraviolet (UV) LEDs are mainly through lateral injection. Herein, we demonstrate a new and practical path for vertical AlGaN deep UV LEDs, which exploits a thin AlN buffer layer formed on a nanowire-based template on silicon (Si). Such a buffer layer enables in situ formation of vertical AlGaN deep UV LEDs on Si. Near Lambertian emission pattern is measured from the top surface. The decent reflectivity of Si in the deep UV range makes such a configuration a viable low-cost solution for vertical AlGaN deep UV LEDs. More importantly, the use of such a thin AlN buffer layer can allow an easy transfer of device structures to other carrier wafers for vertical AlGaN deep UV LEDs with ultimately high electrical and optical performance.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Molecular basis for the initiation of DNA primer synthesis

During the initiation of DNA replication, oligonucleotide primers are synthesized de novo by primases and are subsequently extended by replicative polymerases to complete genome duplication. The primase-polymerase (Prim-Pol) superfamily is a diverse grouping of primases, which includes replicative primases and CRISPR-associated primase-polymerases (CAPPs) involved in adaptive immunity1,2,3. Although much is known about the activities of these enzymes, the precise mechanism used by primases to initiate primer synthesis has not been elucidated. Here we identify the molecular bases for the initiation of primer synthesis by CAPP and show that this mechanism is also conserved in replicative primases. The crystal structure of a primer initiation complex reveals how the incoming nucleotides are positioned within the active site, adjacent to metal cofactors and paired to the templating single-stranded DNA strand, before synthesis of the first phosphodiester bond. Furthermore, the structure of a Prim-Pol complex with double-stranded DNA shows how the enzyme subsequently extends primers in a processive polymerase mode. The structural and mechanistic studies presented here establish how Prim-Pol proteins instigate primer synthesis, revealing the requisite molecular determinants for primer synthesis within the catalytic domain. This work also establishes that the catalytic domain of Prim-Pol enzymes, including replicative primases, is sufficient to catalyse primer formation.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrical mapping of thermoelectric power factor in WO thin film

With growing environmental awareness and considerable research investment in energy saving, the concept of energy harvesting has become a central topic in the field of materials science. The thermoelectric energy conversion, which is a classic physical phenomenon, has emerged as an indispensable thermal management technology. In addition to conventional experimental investigations of thermoelectric materials, seeking promising materials or structures using computer-based approaches such as machine learning has been considered to accelerate research in recent years. However, the tremendous experimental efforts required to evaluate materials may hinder us from reaping the benefits of the fast-developing computer technology. In this study, an electrical mapping of the thermoelectric power factor is performed in a wide temperature-carrier density regime. An ionic gating technique is applied to an oxide semiconductor WO3, systematically controlling the carrier density to induce a transition from an insulating to a metallic state. Upon electrically scanning the thermoelectric properties, it is demonstrated that the thermoelectric performance of WO3 is optimized at a highly degenerate metallic state. This approach is convenient and applicable to a variety of materials, thus prompting the development of novel functional materials with desirable thermoelectric properties.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Total synthesis and antimicrobial evaluation of (+)-hygrophorone B and its analogues

This paper describes the synthesis and evaluation of lead compounds with a new chemical skeleton that is not found in conventional antimicrobial agents. The biologically attractive cyclopentenoid (+)-hygrophorone B12, isolated from the fruiting bodies of Hygrophorus abieticola, and its analogues were synthesized in a longer linear sequence of twelve steps, starting from a cyclopentenone derivative. This synthesis involved the following crucial steps: (i) oximation of a ketone to stabilize the requisite aldehyde to install a side chain and (ii) coupling of an aldehyde with a side chain to assemble the desired hygrophorone. Then, the antimicrobial activity of these hygrophorones towards clinically relevant bacterial pathogens was evaluated. The results showed that hygrophorone B12 and its analogues are especially effective in preventing the proliferation of gram-positive bacteria. In addition, it was found that some structural features such as the presence of the enone moiety as well as the carbon"“carbon triple bond on the hydrocarbon chain were pivotal to increase the antimicrobial activity of hygrophorone B. This study is expected to support the development of novel antimicrobial agents by flexibly synthesizing hygrophorone B analogues with a carbon five-membered ring skeleton from the common intermediate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Uncertainty in estimating the number of contributors from simulated DNA mixture profiles, with and without allele dropout, from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Caucasian ethnic populations

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84580-4, published online 04 March 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication of this Article, the Authors were unable to locate consent forms for some of the old pre-2000 samples used for deriving the allele frequencies in this study. If these samples are excluded, the derived STR allele frequencies would be altered which would impact the modelling and affect the conclusions drawn. In view of this, the Authors have retracted this Article to review and revise the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Shock wave formation from head-on collision of two subsonic vortex rings

Vortex ring collisions have attracted intense interest in both water and air studies (Baird in Proc R Soc Lond Ser Math Phys Sci 409:59"“65, 1987, Poudel et al. in Phys Fluids 33:096105, 2021, Lim and Nickels in Nature 357:225, 1992, New et al. in Exp Fluids 57:109, 2016, Suzuki et al. in Geophys Res Lett 34, 2007, Yan et al. in J Fluids Eng 140:054502, 2018, New et al. in J Fluid Mech 899, 2020, Cheng et al. in Phys Fluids 31:067107, 2019, HernÃ¡ndez and Reyes in 29:103604, 2017, Mishra et al. in Phys Rev Fluids, 2021, Zednikova et al. in Chem Eng Technol 42:843"“850, 2019, Kwon et al. in Nature 600:64"“69, 2021). These toroidal structures spin around a central axis and travel in the original direction of impulse while spinning around the core until inertial forces become predominant causing the vortex flow to spontaneously decay to turbulence (Vortex Rings, https://projects.iq.harvard.edu/smrlab/vortex-rings). Previous studies have shown the collision of subsonic vortex rings resulting in reconnected vortex rings, but the production of a shock wave from the collision has not been demonstrated visibly (Lim and Nickels in Nature 357:225, 1992, Cheng et al. in Phys Fluids 31:067107, 2019). Here we present the formation of a shock wave due to the collision of explosively formed subsonic vortex rings. As the vortex rings travel at Mach 0.66 toward the collision point, they begin to trap high pressure air between them. Upon collision, high pressure air was imploded and released radially away from the axis of the collision, generating a visible shock wave traveling through and away from the colliding vortices at Mach 1.22. Our results demonstrate a pressure gradient with high pressure release creating a shock wave. We anticipate our study to be a starting point for more explosively formed vortex collisions. For example, explosives with different velocities of detonation could be tested to produce vortex rings of varying velocities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fault-tolerant operation of a logical qubit in a diamond quantum processor

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Solid-state spin qubits are a promising platform for quantum...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Anisotropic dynamics of resonant scattering between a pair of cold aligned diatoms

The collision dynamics between a pair of aligned molecules in the presence of a partial-wave resonance provide the most sensitive probe of the long-range anisotropic forces important to chemical reactions. Here we control the collision temperature and geometry to probe the dynamics of cold (1"“3"‰K) rotationally inelastic scattering of a pair of optically state-prepared D2 molecules. The collision temperature is manipulated by combining the gating action of laser state preparation and detection with the velocity dispersion of the molecular beam. When the bond axes of both molecules are aligned parallel to the collision velocity, the scattering rate drops by a factor of 3.5 as collision energies >2.1"‰K are removed, suggesting a geometry-dependent resonance. Partial-wave analysis of the measured angular distribution supports a shape resonance within the centrifugal barrier of the l"‰="‰2 incoming orbital. Our experiment illustrates the strong anisotropy of the quadrupole"“quadrupole interaction that controls the dynamics of resonant scattering.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale heterogeneous optimal lockdown control for COVID-19 using geographic information

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07692-5, published online 10 March 2022. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error. In the Data Collection and Processing section, under the subheading 'D.3 Obtaining the Intercity Flow Matrix and Edge Weights', the following sentence has been removed:. "We show the effects of...
BERKELEY, CA
Nature.com

A Bayesian network structure learning approach to identify genes associated with stress in spleens of chickens

Differences in the expression patterns of genes have been used to measure the effects of non-stress or stress conditions in poultry species. However, the list of genes identified can be extensive and they might be related to several biological systems. Therefore, the aim of this study was to identify a small set of genes closely associated with stress in a poultry animal model, the chicken (Gallus gallus), by reusing and combining data previously published together with bioinformatic analysis and Bayesian networks in a multi-step approach. Two datasets were collected from publicly available repositories and pre-processed. Bioinformatics analyses were performed to identify genes common to both datasets that showed differential expression patterns between non-stress and stress conditions. Bayesian networks were learnt using a Simulated Annealing algorithm implemented in the software Banjo. The structure of the Bayesian network consisted of 16 out of 19 genes together with the stress condition. Network structure showed CARD19 directly connected to the stress condition plus highlighted CYGB, BRAT1, and EPN3 as relevant, suggesting these genes could play a role in stress. The biological functionality of these genes is related to damage, apoptosis, and oxygen provision, and they could potentially be further explored as biomarkers of stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: PLK1 inhibition selectively induces apoptosis in ARID1A deficient cells through uncoupling of oxygen consumption from ATP production

The following statement was missing in Funding section: "This research was also funded by the Singapore Ministry of Education under its Singapore Ministry of Education Academic Research Fund Tier 2 (MOE2018-T2-2-179) to Karen Crasta". The original article has been corrected. These authors Jointly Supervised this work: Upadhyayula S. Srinivas,...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Quantum computational study of chloride attack on chloromethane for chemical accuracy and quantum noise effects with UCCSD and k-UpCCGSD ansatzes

Quantum computing is expected to play an important role in solving the problem of huge computational costs in various applications by utilizing the collective properties of quantum states, including superposition, interference, and entanglement, to perform computations. Quantum mechanical (QM) methods are candidates for various applications and can provide accurate absolute energy calculations in structure-based methods. QM methods are powerful tools for describing reaction pathways and their potential energy surfaces (PES). In this study, we applied quantum computing to describe the PES of the bimolecular nucleophilic substitution (SN2) reaction between chloromethane and chloride ions. We performed noiseless and noise simulations using quantum algorithms and compared the accuracy and noise effects of the ansatzes. In noiseless simulations, the results from UCCSD and k-UpCCGSD are similar to those of full configurational interaction (FCI) with the same active space, which indicates that quantum algorithms can describe the PES of the SN2 reaction. In noise simulations, UCCSD is more susceptible to quantum noise than k-UpCCGSD. Therefore, k-UpCCGSD can serve as an alternative to UCCSD to reduce quantum noisy effects in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum era, and k-UpCCGSD is sufficient to describe the PES of the SN2 reaction in this work. The results showed the applicability of quantum computing to the SN2 reaction pathway and provided valuable information for structure-based molecular simulations with quantum computing.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Modulating Pt-O-Pt atomic clusters with isolated cobalt atoms for enhanced hydrogen evolution catalysis

Platinum is the most efficient catalyst for hydrogen evolution reaction in acidic conditions, but its widespread use has been impeded by scarcity and high cost. Herein, Pt atomic clusters (Pt ACs) containing Pt-O-Pt units were prepared using Co/N co-doped carbon (CoNC) as support. Pt ACs are anchored to single Co atoms on CoNC by forming strong interactions. Pt-ACs/CoNC exhibits only 24"‰mV overpotential at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and a high mass activity of 28.6"‰A"‰mgâˆ’1 at 50"‰mV, which is more than 6 times higher than commercial Pt/C with any Pt loadings. Spectroscopic measurements and computational modeling reveal the enhanced hydrogen generation activity attributes to the charge redistribution between Pt and O atoms in Pt-O-Pt units, making Pt atoms the main active sites and O linkers the assistants, thus optimizing the proton adsorption and hydrogen desorption. This work opens an avenue to fabricate noble-metal-based ACs stabilized by single-atom catalysts with desired properties for electrocatalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Observation of Bloch oscillations dominated by effective anyonic particle statistics

Bloch oscillations are exotic phenomena describing the periodic motion of a wave packet subjected to an external force in a lattice, where a system possessing single or multiple particles could exhibit distinct oscillation behaviors. In particular, it has been pointed out that quantum statistics could dramatically affect the Bloch oscillation even in the absence of particle interactions, where the oscillation frequency of two pseudofermions with an anyonic statistical angle of \({{{\boldsymbol{\pi }}}}\) becomes half of that for two bosons. However, these statistically dependent Bloch oscillations have never been observed in experiments until now. Here, we report the experimental simulation of anyonic Bloch oscillations using electric circuits. By mapping the eigenstates of two anyons to the modes of the designed circuit simulators, the Bloch oscillations of two bosons and two pseudofermions are verified by measuring the voltage dynamics. The oscillation period in the two-boson simulator is almost twice of that in the two-pseudofermion simulator, that is consistent with the theoretical prediction. Our proposal provides a flexible platform to investigate and visualize many interesting phenomena related to particle statistics and could have potential applications in the field of the signal control.
PHYSICS

