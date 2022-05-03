ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Burton and Elsa are two of many animals hoping to find "fur"ever homes. [ Times ]

Kaylan (Pasco)

Kaylan is a 6-year-old female mixed-breed dog. She has uniquely shaped ears and a short tail. She is sweet, friendly and likes to give kisses. Kaylan walks well on a leash and knows the sit, stay and come commands. She gets along well with children, participates in doggie play groups and enjoys a game of chase. She requires daily exercise and a healthy diet. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212. Give them ID No. 49586502.

Burton (Manatee)

Burton is a 1-year-old male domestic short-haired cat. He is slowly learning to trust people and enjoy attention. He’s a sweet boy with a soulful stare. He gets along well with other cats, so he would benefit from a home with another cat to help bolster his confidence. For more information, email adoptions@mymanatee.org.

Burton would benefit from the company of another cat to boost his confidence. [ Manatee County Animal Services ]

Elsa (Pinellas)

Elsa is an 8-year-old female dog of unknown breed. At 11 pounds, she’s a little cuddle bug. She prefers to snuggle and just hang out with her human. She has an underbite and is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. For information, fill out an application at fluffanimalrescue.org.

At 11 pounds, Elsa is perfect for a condo or apartment. [ Fluff Animal Rescue ]

Stormy (Hernando)

Stormy is a female black-and-white terrier mix of unknown age. She was abandoned by her former owner. She is sweet, loving and takes treats gently. She will be spayed, microchipped and vaccinated upon adoption. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

Stormy was abandoned by her former owner and has a lot of love to share. [ Hernando County Animal Services ]

Journey (Hillsborough)

Journey is a 1-year-old, 35-pound male chihuahua-terrier mix. He is very smart and enjoys playing with toys and snuggling with humans. He needs slow introductions when meeting new pet friends, so a patient owner would be best. He’s crate trained, housebroken and walks well on a leash. For more information, email OurPawPrintHearts@gmail.com.

Journey is very smart. [ Our Paw Print Hearts ]

#Tampa Bay Area#Domestic Short Haired Cat#Dog#Hillsborough
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

