Pa. college president to lead Georgia agricultural college

TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college president will lead Georgia’s Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

The state Board of Regents on Tuesday named Tracy Brundage, now president of private Keystone College in La Plume, Pennsylvania, to lead the 3,800-student school in Tifton.

Regents had named Brundage the sole finalist last week. Like many state colleges, Abraham Baldwin offers a mix of two-year and four-year degrees.

Brundage, who has led Keystone since 2018, will take over at Abraham Baldwin on Aug. 1. Current president David Bridges is retiring after 16 years.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said he expects Brundage to bring “a sharp focus” on student support and workforce development. Keystone created new degrees in high-demand fields and placed 94% of its students in jobs while Brundage was president.

Brundage earned a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College, and a master of education in training and development and a doctorate in workforce education and development from Penn State University.

Brundage was previously provost at Keystone and vice president of workforce development at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. She was also director of continuing education at Penn State York.

She was also a corporate trainer and owned a bed and breakfast.