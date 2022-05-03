ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man gets 30-year-to-life sentence in woman’s shooting death

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years to life in the 2018 shooting death of a woman in New Hampshire.

Justin Belanger, 22, was convicted by a jury in October following a trial.

Rochester police found Billy Ahearn, 24, on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to her hip in June 2018. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Belanger was arrested and indicted on second-degree murder charges.

He may be eligible for sentence reductions if he attains specific behavioral and educational goals, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.

