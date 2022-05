Rochester’s Izzy Masias earned match medalist honors and the Warriors were able to hold off visiting Shelton for a 43-40 victory at Riverside Golf Course on Wednesday. Masias shot a match-best 19 points behind two clutch pars to spearhead the Warriors. Audrey Williams notched her first-ever birdie to finish with six points. Bailey McLellan added seven, Cassey Arregaldo had five and Mercy Hayden finished with six.

SHELTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO