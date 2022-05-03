Merced police arrest one of two suspects in recent carjacking

PATTERSON (CBS13) – Officers are asking for help in identifying a pair of suspects who look like they worked together to distract an employee while the other swiped a phone. The incident happened back on April 11 at the T-Mobile store in Patterson. Police say two suspects walked into the store. One of the suspects walked off with the employee, distracting him, while the other suspect went to work on a row of phones on display near the front. After pocketing at least one of the display phones, the suspect near the door leaves. The other suspect then leaves shortly after. The whole operation lasted less than a minute, as surveillance video released by Patterson police shows. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call police at (209) 892-5071.

PATTERSON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO