Merced, CA

Merced police arrest one of two suspects in recent carjacking

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Kethan Jones-Slaise arrest photo | Merced PD. Merced police have announced the arrest of one of two suspects in an alleged carjacking late last month. In the...

YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in Tulare after robbery, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after Tulare police say he allegedly robbed someone on the city’s Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday. Officers say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. for a man with a gun that was possibly a concealed rifle near where the trail crosses West Street.  According to […]
TULARE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Suspects Worked Together In Theft From Patterson T-Mobile Store

PATTERSON (CBS13) – Officers are asking for help in identifying a pair of suspects who look like they worked together to distract an employee while the other swiped a phone. The incident happened back on April 11 at the T-Mobile store in Patterson. Police say two suspects walked into the store. One of the suspects walked off with the employee, distracting him, while the other suspect went to work on a row of phones on display near the front. After pocketing at least one of the display phones, the suspect near the door leaves. The other suspect then leaves shortly after. The whole operation lasted less than a minute, as surveillance video released by Patterson police shows. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call police at (209) 892-5071.
PATTERSON, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police. The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. […]
VISALIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

