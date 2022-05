Are you ready for another crossover with attitude?. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis recently confirmed the Dodge Hornet is real and it will be coming to a dealership near you soon. Before you start jumping up and down, know this isn’t a new muscle car. No, that would be way too exciting to be true. Instead, this will be a compact crossover, only we’re sure with a large serving of attitude. Mind you, that attitude probably won’t include serious performance, but we’re sure the styling will be in your face.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO