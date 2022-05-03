ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Lifelong Hudson Valley Resident Who Traveled Worldwide For Work Dies At 44

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago

A lifelong Hudson Valley resident who traveled around the world for his job has died at the age of 44.

Dutchess County resident Jeffrey Sullivan died suddenly at home on Friday, April 29, according to his obituary .

Sullivan grew up in Poughkeepsie and eventually moved to Hopewell Junction.

He attended Holy Trinity School in Poughkeepsie and Canterbury School in New Milford, and he later graduated from Marist College, his obituary said.

"Jeff was employed as the Head of US Supply Chain for Unilever International in Englewood Cliffs, NJ where he was a dedicated employee for over 11 years and traveled for work to places such as Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, and Singapore," his obituary reads.

He is remembered as an avid sports fan, who also had a love of playing golf and traveling.

"Most of all, Jeff loved spending time with his family and friends," his obituary said. "He was a loving husband, and an amazing and devoted dad. His children meant the world to him. He spent countless hours taking them to basketball, soccer, baseball, karate, and dance."

Sullivan is survived by his wife, Melissa, his children, Alexander John, Olivia Rose, and Nicholas Paul, his parents, Paul and Arian, and his siblings and their spouses, Patrick and Trudi, and Kelly and Ryan.

Calling hours are set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at the McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction.

A service is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction.

Sullivan's coworkers have created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help his children with their education here , according to his obituary.

