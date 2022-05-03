Severe Weather Statement issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for eastern, southeastern and east central Virginia. Target Area: Charles City; Gloucester; Hampton, Poquoson; James City; Mathews; Middlesex; Newport News; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gloucester, southeastern Middlesex, southeastern Charles City, York, Mathews, and James City Counties, the City of Poquoson, the City of Hampton, the City of Newport News and the City of Williamsburg through 1145 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Claremont to Isle Of Wight. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg, Mathews, Smithfield, Gloucester Courthouse, Langley AFB, Queens Lake, Norge, Gloucester Point, Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Deltaville, Toano, Hampton University, College Of William And Mary, Christopher Newport University, Patrick Henry Field, Seaford, Northampton and Rescue. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO