ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Look Inside The Gorgeous NYC Condo Janet Jackson Is Selling For $9 Million

By Nina Rogoff
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Janet Jackson is selling her NYC condo and you'll be stunned by the views from every room of this place. Not for those afraid of heights, that's for...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James recovers more than $2.9M for hundreds of New York City Marriott Workers denied full severance pay

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. that will provide hundreds of previously terminated workers with more than $2.9 million in undelivered severance pay. Management at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square promised non-unionized employees the same or better benefits as unionized hotel workers, but when more than 800 workers were fired in March 2021, non-unionized former employees received less severance pay than those who were members of a union. As part of the agreement, Marriott will pay $2.95 million to more than 500 individual workers who would have received greater amounts of severance had they been unionized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#New York Philharmonic#Columbus Circle#Sotheby#Corcoran
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Giving Away Air Conditioners

The summer of 2022 will feature so many great events that we are looking forward to. But when you are not outside enjoying these fun things, you might be wishing your apartment or house was cool enough to stay comfortable in. Thanks to New York State, there is good news for those who qualify.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York YIMBY |

Affordable Housing Units Still Available at One Bell Slip in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

There are still over 30 units with one month free rent available in the affordable housing lottery for One Bell Slip, a 31-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Brookfield Properties and Park Tower Group, the structure added 413 residences to the Greenpoint Landing complex. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 33 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $81,258 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Q 105.7

Who Paid Off The Back Rent Of Dozens In The Hudson Valley?

Rising housing and rental prices across New York are a cause of anxiety and pain for many who face an increasing inability to afford them. For residents of Hudson public housing, local prices have risen so much that Section 8 low-income vouchers no longer cover an entire month’s rent in dilapidated Hudson Housing Authority apartments.
HUDSON, NY
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy