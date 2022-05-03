Woman punched in face during dispute aboard Bronx subway train: NYPD

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a woman wanted for punching a woman in the face during an argument while aboard a Bronx subway train last week.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on April 28, the suspect engaged in a verbal dispute with a 20-year-old woman while aboard a northbound 4 train approaching the East 149th Street station in Grand Concourse, police said.

The dispute escalated, and the suspect punched the victim in her face causing a laceration, authorities said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).