MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department tweeted that officers responded to three shootings throughout the city that happened less than six hours apart. MPD responded to a shooting at Getwell and Elliston Rd. where a woman was shot, leaving her in critical condition. Officers said that there is no suspect information available at this time, but they encouraged anyone who has any information about the incident to call 901-528-CASH to submit tips.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO