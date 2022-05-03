ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State receiver Jaden Smith enters transfer portal

By By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com
Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended.

Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year.

“First and Foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to attend Montana State University while perusing [sic] my academic and athletic career,” Smith wrote in a message he shared on Twitter. “I would also like to thank Coach Choate, Coach Vigen, and their staff for granting me the opportunity to be a part of the Montana state football program. The past 3 years in Bozeman has been truly a blessing to me. I have created life long relationships and memories that will never be forgotten.”

Smith was a three-star recruit at Kennedale (Texas) High, a school that ran the run-heavy Wing-T offense. He redshirted in 2019 after playing in three games, which included a 47-yard touchdown catch (his lone reception of the season). The 6-foot-5, 206-pounder was MSU’s starting “X” receiver throughout this past regular regular season, on the other side of the field from All-Big Sky “Z” receiver Lance McCutcheon. While Smith was praised for his blocking ability, his production never matched his impressive talent. He finished 2021 with 12 catches for 126 yards and no TDs.

The Bobcats currently have eight receivers who were on last year’s roster, and they brought in Saint John’s University transfer Ravi Alston earlier this offseason. MSU has also signed Hamilton (Arizona) High’s Christian Anaya, Billings West’s Taco Dowler and Butte’s Dylan Snyder.

Smith’s announcement came one day after MSU reserve receiver Jamahd Monroe tweeted that he was entering the portal . Fellow backup wideout Charles Brown made his portal decision public last week.

MSU starting right tackle TJ Session and reserve offensive lineman Cole Snyder announced their entries into the portal last week, and reserve running back DeMareus Hosey did so as well. Third-string quarterback Casey Bauman entered the portal about two months ago , while regular season starting QB Matthew McKay and backup kicker Luke Pawlak both entered in December.

McKay, now at Elon , is the only 2021 Bobcat who has committed elsewhere after going into the portal as of Friday.

